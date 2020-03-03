NowRx to Present at the 2020 LD Micro Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2020 / NowRx, Inc., a technology-enabled free same-day delivery pharmacy today announced that it will be presenting at the third annual LD Micro Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 3 at 7:40 AM PST / 10:40 AM EST. CEO of NowRx Cary Breese will be giving the presentation and answering questions from investors.

"We are delighted to be hosting our third virtual event in order to showcase some of the truly unique names in micro-cap" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "There are a many people and companies who are unable to attend our live events, due to any number of reasons, so we are happy to offer an additional way for companies to present to investors without taking a lot of time out of their day-to-day operations. While virtual events will never replace the experience of sitting in the same room as other humans, it is a great format for updating the investor community and getting increased exposure."

The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 40 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

About NowRx

NowRx is an on-demand pharmacy, founded with the goal of developing software, artificial intelligence, robotics, and logistics to create the most convenient retail pharmacy service available, focused on same-day, free delivery for prescription and OTC medications, thereby eliminating the need to visit a pharmacy. Dedicated to promoting better health and wellness through a quicker, easier, more reliable way to access - and adhere to - prescription medications, NowRx hand-delivers all available prescription medications door-to-door, on the same day, through its fleet of friendly, trained drivers. Using NowRx's proprietary pharma-efficiency technology, NowRx's team of pharmacists fill prescriptions at its locally-based, state-of-the-art, and fully-licensed pharmacies. With NowRx, consumers can reach their pharmacist on the second ring or instantly through video chat and will never, ever waste time in pharmacy waiting lines again. Learn more at http://www.nowrx.com

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

