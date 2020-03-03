IMC International Mining Corp. Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

IMC shares can be purchased under the symbol 3MX on the FRA, IMCX on the CSE and IMIMF on the OTC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2020 / International Mining Corp (CSE:IMCX) (OTC:IMIMF) (FRA:3MX) (the "Company" or "IMC"), is pleased to announce it has received approval and is listed on Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker 3MX. The Company continues to trade on the CSE under the ticker IMCX, and the OTC under the ticker IMIMF.

In addition, IMC continues to proceed towards completing the previously announced transaction to purchase 100% of Thane Minerals Inc. The Company anticipates the closing of the transaction will occur on or before March 15, 2020.

"Receiving a listing on the Frankfurt Exchange is an important milestone as we continue to expand our investor base and awareness internationally," said CEO, Brian Thurston. "This listing will allow IMC to expand its shareholder base by making itself readily available to European and international investors. Furthermore, the Company will continue its efforts to expand and grow its operations."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Brian Thurston

Chief Executive Officer and President

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP.

IMC International Mining Corp. is a junior exploration and development company. It is focused on creating shareholder value through the acquisition, exploration and development of gold assets, which include the Company's 100% owned Bullard Pass Property in Arizona.

IMC continues to evaluate additional properties to add to its portfolio of mining assets.

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

ir@internationalmining.ca

1 (604) 588-2110

https://imcxmining.com

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding: the completion of the Private Placement, the Company's intention to acquire further mineral properties; the Company's business plans and prospects and the future of the Company's business, the acquisition, exploration and development of its assets; and the ability to create shareholder value. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Private Placement may not complete in the full amount contemplated, or at all, that the Company may not acquire any additional mineral properties, that the Company's plans and prospects will vary from those stated in this news release and that the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.

SOURCE: International Mining Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/578750/IMC-International-Mining-Corp-Announces-Listing-on-Frankfurt-Stock-Exchange