Rahway, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2020) - Spectacular Solar, Inc. (OTC Pink: SPSO), is pleased to announce that the company has completed a deal to install a $1 million, 500-kilowatt solar package for the clothing magnate Ten West Apparel.

Providing service and goods for over 40 years to 50,000 retail stores, the family-owned Ten West will now be housing their inventory in a new warehouse in Somerset. Ten West Apparel features primarily men's and boy's clothing and their showroom is located in the heart of New York City on 33rd Street.

"I know I have used the 'win-win-win' scenario before but it is so relevant in each of these contracts we sign," said Spectacular Solar CEO Doug Heck. "The Gadeh family saves money helping their bottom line, the environment gets another boost of clean energy and of course, our shareholders benefit as our bottom line increases."

While Heck has a certain appreciation for each project that is signed, the deal with Ten West Apparel has a special meaning, as this is a company that was built from the ground up and there are plenty of similarities in the two companies' business models.

"They have stuck to their business model and have grown an amazing company by providing competitive pricing, great customer service and their executive team plans as well as any group I have ever seen," Heck said. "I know our business model works today, will work tomorrow and beyond and I hope I can look back in 40 years and see that I laid the foundation for something really special."

