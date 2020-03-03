SpendEdge has been monitoring the global corporate meeting cards market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 40 billion between 2018-2023 at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

Read the 130-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Corporate Meeting Cards Market, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

Staging of corporate meetings for product launches is common across the FMCG, automotive, electronics, and pharmaceuticals sectors. However, buyers in these sectors are facing a series of challenges while managing and tracking the expenses done on these meetings. This is creating the urgency for buyers to invest in the corporate meeting cards market to manage and track such incremental meetings and events expenses while acquiring better spend visibility. These cards can also facilitate buyers with better negotiation powers with preferential suppliers by consolidating spend data and reduce payment processing cost.

The Top Corporate Meeting Cards Suppliers Enlisted in this Report:

Of late, the instances of frauds through card payments are on a rise. This has resulted in a significant loss of revenue for buyers as well as suppliers. In the corporate meeting cards market, it becomes a pressing necessity to partner with suppliers who adopt emerging technologies to reduce security risks and prevent fraud. On this note, this report has listed the top corporate meeting cards suppliers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this market.

American Express Banking Corp- It features in the list of corporate meeting cards suppliers who are known to leverage technologies such as big data analytics, AI, and blockchain, which helps them offer improved services to buyers. In 2018, American Express filed for a patent of a blockchain-based proof-of-payment system that would automate proof-of-payments by encrypting payment payload data. Similarly, American Express Banking Corp is also known to have collaborated with a leading technology provider that offers blockchain solutions to enable real-time cross-border B2B payments. The adoption of blockchain technology allows suppliers to gain transparency with respect to domestic as well as cross-border transactions, which helps them in reducing payment frauds.

JPMorgan Chase- In the US corporate meeting cards market, suppliers are known to be susceptible to risks related to cyberattacks that can lead to the loss of valuable customer data and revenue. Among the leading financial services providers in this region, JPMorgan Chase is known to increasingly invest in cybersecurity systems within its organizations to protect customer data and reduce payment frauds.

HSBC Holdings Plc- Prior to finalizing a contract with this supplier, buyers are advised to assess its reporting and expense tracking capabilities for M&E spend. The selection of service providers should be based on the reporting tools they use and the time interval at which they provide expense tracking reports.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Corporate meeting cards market spend segmentation by region

Corporate meeting cards supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for corporate meeting cards suppliers

Corporate meeting cards suppliers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the corporate meeting cards market

Corporate meeting cards pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the corporate meeting cards market

