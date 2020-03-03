RightHand Robotics Continues Global Expansion in Europe

Robotics automation veteran Jon Schechter assumes Head of Europe role in new German office

BOSTON, March 03, 2020 (RHR), a leader in providing autonomous robotic picking solutions, is pleased to announce the company's global expansion in Europe with the establishment of a sales and business development office in Frankfurt, Germany. With multiple customers and partners based in Europe, RHR's German operation will strengthen the company's business and enable them to further expand their presence as the market grows and their customer base deepens in the region.



With broad experience in next-generation fulfillment solutions, Jon Schechter has been named to lead RHR's German office, serving as Head of Europe. Schechter spent 10 years designing robotic fulfillment centers for e-commerce and retail distribution as part of Kiva Systems and Amazon Robotics. His experience with these companies includes the largest swarm deployment in the industry, comprising 1,700 robots and robotic elevators, for which he shares patents.

"RightHand has been assessing market opportunities and meeting with prospects and potential partners in Europe for several years now," stated Schechter. "Many European firms already manage their inventory using tote systems that are ready to automate with RightPick, our piece-picking solution. We are very excited to officially expand our operations to better support our current customers and partners there, and I welcome any additional prospects to reach out to me directly."

Logistics robot integration and supply chain industry expert Manfred Preiss with more than 30 years experience added, "Robotic piece-picking will have a tremendous impact in warehouses across Europe and I'm thrilled to see RightHand Robotics, as a leader in this space, getting traction in Europe. Their impressive automation solution gives retailers of all types a clear advantage implementing modern order fulfillment strategies to address shifts in consumer behavior, such as rapid growth in mobile commerce and expectations around same day delivery for the widest assortment of products."

"Jon's experience at Amazon gives him a unique advantage in developing sales and partnership opportunities for the company," said Larry Chin, Head of Sales of RightHand Robotics. "With his business skills, many retail and e-commerce doors will open for RightHand, which will help firmly establish ourselves, our brand and our product. I'm looking forward to working alongside Jon to drive sales in Europe and further strengthen our foothold."

Schechter holds an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering with a concentration in Management Science from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

The announcement is made in conjunction with MODEX 2020 , taking place March 9-12 in Atlanta, Georgia, where RHR will be demonstrating its RightPick solution at booth #9826 in the "Fulfillment and Delivery Solutions" hall. RHR will also be at LogiMAT 2020 , taking place March 10-12 in Stuttgart, Germany, exhibiting by the east entrance in Stand EO45. To schedule a time to meet at either show, visit RHR's events page , or email info@righthandrobotics.com .

