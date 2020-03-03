Future FinTech Group Inc.: Future FinTech to Present at the 2020 LD Micro Virtual Conference

XI'AN, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2020 / Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT; the "Company"), a company engages in blockchain based e-commerce business, today announced that it will be presenting at the third annual LD Micro Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 3 at 7 AM PST / 10 AM EST. Ms. Jing (Veronica) Chen, Chief Financial Officer of Future Fintech, will be giving a presentation at the conference. Mr. Yongke Xue, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Future Fintech, and Mr. Zhi Yan, Chief Technology Officer of Future Fintech will also join the conference.

"We are delighted to be hosting our third virtual event in order to showcase some of the truly unique names in micro-cap," stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "There are many people and companies who are unable to attend our live events, due to any number of reasons, so we are happy to offer an additional way for companies to present to investors without taking a lot of time out of their day-to-day operations. While virtual events will never replace the experience of sitting in the same room as other humans, it is a great format for updating the investor community and getting increased exposure."

The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 40 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

About Future FinTech Group Inc.

Future FinTech Group Inc. ("Future FinTech", "FTFT" or the "Company") is incorporated in Florida and engages in blockchain based e-commerce businesses. The Company engages in the operation of a blockchain based online shared shopping mall platform and also operates an incubator for application projects using blockchain technology. FTFT and its subsidiaries are developing blockchain technology for a variety of B2B and B2C real-life applications including the distribution, marketing and sale of consumer products. The Company is also developing financial technology business to stay ahead of the changing industry. For more information, please visit http://www.ftft.top/.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target" and other similar words and expressions of the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our other reports and filings with SEC. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

