Newgioco Group, Inc.: Newgioco Engages United Tote to Supply Sports Betting Terminals Throughout U.S.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2020 / Newgioco Group, Inc. ("Newgioco" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:NWGI), a global sports betting and interactive gaming technology company providing fully integrated, omni-channel sports betting software solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic alliance with United Tote Company to supply self-service betting terminals ("kiosks") for the planned distribution of Newgioco's land-based retail sports betting channel throughout the U.S.

As we move to pivot our advanced ELYS sports betting technology from our regulated European operations into U.S. facing operations, we are pleased to have established a relationship with a reliable supplier that can deliver consistent quality betting terminals for distribution of our retail sports betting channel in the U.S.," stated Michele (Mike) Ciavarella, Newgioco Chief Executive Officer. "Similar to the proliferation retail sports betting existing in many regulated countries, Newgioco firmly believes that the future of U.S. sports betting will be built on a solid land-based foundation throughout the U.S. With a significant number of potential local venues across the nation, Newgioco plans to partner with neighborhood vendors and proprietors such as our current relationships with Shane August of Handle 19, Andy Seligman and Brian Vasile of Grand Central in Washington, DC, and Raymond Parker at Northern Winz Casino for Tribal Class 1 wagering in Montana, along with countless other possible venues including convenience stores, service stations, restaurants, sports bars and other leisure locations

"We look forward to working closely with United Tote's professional team by sharing our extensive retail sports betting know-how to develop one of the best all channel experiences in the country, and are proud to partner with a firm that carries a reputable and professional long-standing history in the industry. We are honored to join their extensive list of top-quality clientele."

About United Tote Company

United Tote Company, headquartered in Louisville, KY, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Churchill Downs Incorporated and is a leading supplier of sports wagering kiosk terminals, services and equipment, pari-mutuel settlement services, and a provider of pari-mutuel tote services to racing operations and OTB facilities in North America and around the world, including such leading racetracks as Arlington Park, Churchill Downs, Keeneland, Oaklawn, Canterbury Park and Fairgrounds. United Tote designs, manufactures and operates pari-mutuel wagering systems for more than 150 racing companies and numerous OTB facilities in North America and around the world.

About Newgioco Group, Inc.

Newgioco Group, Inc., is a global leisure gaming technology company, with fully licensed online and land-based gaming operations and innovative betting technology platforms that provide bet processing for casinos and other gaming operators. The Company conducts its business under the registered brand Newgioco primarily through its internet-based betting distribution network on its website, www.newgioco.it as well as in retail neighborhood betting shops throughout Italy.

Newgioco offers clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots. Newgioco also owns and operates innovative betting platform software providing both B2B and B2C bet processing for casinos, sports betting and other online and land-based gaming operators. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.newgiocogroup.com.

Investors may also find us on Facebook® and follow us on Twitter @NWGI_gaming.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and includes statements regarding the distribution of our land-based retail sports betting channel throughout the U.S., pivoting our ELYS sports betting technology from our regulated European operations into U.S. facing operations, the future of U.S. sports betting being built on a solid land-based foundation throughout the U.S., plans to partner with neighborhood vendors and proprietors such as our current relationships along with other possible venues and developing one of the best all channel experiences in the country. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include our ability to roll-out our land-based retail sports betting channel throughout the U.S., our ability to pivot our ELYS sports betting technology from our regulated European operations into U.S. facing operations, our ability to build on a solid land-based foundation throughout the U.S. and partner with neighborhood vendors and proprietors such as our current relationships, along with other venues, including convenience stores, service stations, restaurants, sports bars and other leisure locations, and our ability to apply our extensive retail sports betting know-how to develop one of the best all channel experiences in the country, and the risk factors described in Newgioco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Newgioco Group, Inc.

Michele Ciavarella, Chief Executive Officer

investor@newgiocogroup.com

SOURCE: Newgioco Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/578756/Newgioco-Engages-United-Tote-to-Supply-Sports-Betting-Terminals-Throughout-US