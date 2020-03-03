The Dion Law Group: Dion Law Group Attorneys Assist Clients With Getting Affordable Legal Help

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2020 / The Dion Law Group, an award winning law firm, offers clients a more affordable option for legal help.

The attorneys at Dion Law Group understand that legal problems can be stressful and expensive for people, so they have launched an option to help people find more affordable legal help, Unbundledfamilylaw.org.

According to firm founder, Marc Dion, Limited Scope Representation (also called Unbundled Legal Services) simply means you have an agreement with your attorney that as the client, you will handle some of the tasks in your case while your attorney handles other tasks. An unbundled or limited scope attorney can also coach you on how to appear at a court hearing by yourself or go with you on that day if you desire. The nice part of that arrangement is your attorney only bills for the parts of the case that the attorney handles, which has the potential to save you thousands of dollars during the course of your legal issue.

"Family law cases are very well-suited for limited scope services," said Mr. Dion. "The best cases for Limited Scope and Unbundled Legal Services don't have a lot of very technical issues, but may be time-intensive. Since you typically are paying for an attorney's time, the best solution is the one that makes the most effective use of that time. By only paying an attorney to do the parts of a case you cannot do yourself, you can save a lot of money and stay much more in control of the costs than if you hire an attorney to handle your entire case."

Dion also clarified, "For people wanting to use Limited Scope Representation or Unbundled Legal Services, it's important to discuss your case thoroughly with your attorney because there may be hidden complications in your case that you aren't aware of if you don't have legal training. Once you have discussed your case and those issues, if you decide Unbundled Legal Services are right for you, you could save significant amounts of money while still getting the legal help you need.

To get more information about whether Limited Scope Representation or Unbundled Legal Services make sense for your specific case, the Dion Law Group offers free, no-obligation consultations that are completely confidential using the request form on their website Unbundledfamilylaw.org You can also call their office to see if your case is right for Limited Scope Representation or Unbundled Legal Services.

