Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2020) - Royal Road Minerals Limited (TSXV: RYR) ("Royal Road" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive strategic alliance agreement (the "Agreement") with Mineros S.A. ("Mineros") in relation to the Company's Guintar and Niverengo concessions and its Margaritas title application ("GNM Project") in Antioquia District, Colombia. The Agreement supersedes the previously announced letter of intent entered into by the Company and Mineros. Mineros is a Colombian public company engaged in the business of gold mining and listed on the Bogotá Stock Exchange. Royal Road currently operates in Nicaragua under a separate exploration strategic alliance formed in September 2017 with Mineros' subsidiary, Hemco Nicaragua S.A.

The Agreement contains the following basic terms:

Mineros agree to pay to Royal Road the sum of USD $1 million on execution of the Agreement

The parties agree that, upon making such payment, they will operate the GNP Project on a joint venture basis with Royal Road as operator

Mineros has the option (the "First Option") to acquire a 25% interest in the GNM Project by providing Royal Road with USD $1 million for the exploration of the GNM Project

If Mineros exercises the First Option, Mineros has the option (the "Second Option") to acquire an additional 25% interest in the GNM Project by providing Royal Road with a total of USD $1.5 million in additional funding for the GNP Project and thereafter, Royal Road and Mineros would each hold a 50% interest in the GNP Project

") to acquire an additional 25% interest in the GNM Project by providing Royal Road with a total of USD $1.5 million in additional funding for the GNP Project and thereafter, Royal Road and Mineros would each hold a 50% interest in the GNP Project Company Mineros and Royal Road will agree to an initial exploration program and budget for the exploration of the GNM Project and; prior to any exercise of the Second Option, the parties will agree to a second program and budget for the further exploration of the GNM Project

At any time after Mineros has acquired a 25% interest and if at such time Mineros elect not to exercise the Second Option, Mineros may elect to cause all titles and the rights to title applications with respect to a designated project area to be transferred to a newly formed special purpose company (the "Project Company"), initially to be owned as to 75% by Royal Road and as to 25% by Mineros

If Mineros elect to exercise the Second Option and after Mineros has acquired a 50% interest, the titles and the rights to title applications with respect to a designated project area will be transferred to a Project Company to be owned as to 50% by Royal Road and as to 50% by Mineros. Thenceforth the parties would jointly-fund the operations of the GNP Project in accordance with the parties' respective interests, which would be subject to dilution under a standard formula

The Board of the Project Company will be comprised of directors who represent the parties and the number of such directors will reflect proportionately each party's interest from time to time, provided that if a party's interest reduces to less than 25%, it will not be entitled to any representation on the Board

If a party's interest is diluted to below 15%, such interest will convert to a 1.5% net smelter royalty

Royal Road will be operator of the exploration of the GNM Project for so long as it maintains not less than a 50% ownership interest in the GNM Project

"We are pleased to have finalized the definitive agreement for our strategic alliance with Mineros in Colombia. The GNM project is a worthy objective and hosts what management believe is tangible potential for a significant gold discovery. This agreement expands on and aims to replicate our already close and successful relationship with Mineros in Nicaragua." said Tim Coughlin, Royal Road's President and CEO.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The information in this news release was approved by Dr. Tim Coughlin, BSc (Geology), MSc (Exploration and Mining), PhD (Structural Geology), FAusIMM, President and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Road Minerals Limited and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary statement:

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") including statements relating to the joint venture and those describing the Company's future plans and the expectations of its management that a stated result or condition will occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or developments in the Company's business or in the mineral resources industry, or with respect to the letter of intent and the Agreement and transactions contemplated thereby, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that is based on assumptions about, among other things, future economic conditions and courses of action, and assumptions related to government approvals, and anticipated costs and expenditures. The words "plans", "prospective", "expect", "intend", "intends to" and similar expressions identify forward looking statements, which may also include, without limitation, any statement relating to future events, conditions or circumstances. Forward-looking statements of the Company contained in this news release, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to, those related to the Strategic Alliance, the Company and the Company's exploration plans.

The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. There is no guarantee that the anticipated benefits of the Strategic Alliance and the Company's business plans or operations will be achieved. The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: economic market conditions, anticipated costs and expenditures, government approvals, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with Canadian provincial securities regulators or other applicable regulatory authorities. Forward-looking statements included herein are based on the current plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions of the Company management and, in part, on information provided to the Company by Anglo Ashanti and its affiliates (previous title holders at GNM), and, except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions change.



