Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 887771 ISIN: FR0000131104 Ticker-Symbol: BNP 
Xetra
03.03.20
15:27 Uhr
43,710 Euro
+0,405
+0,94 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
BNP PARIBAS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BNP PARIBAS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,220
43,245
15:46
43,230
43,235
15:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BEAR CREEK MINING
BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION1,086-3,38 %
BNP PARIBAS SA43,710+0,94 %
SOCIETE GENERALE SA24,870-0,44 %