Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2020) - Bear Creek Mining Corporation (TSXV: BCM) (BVL: BCM) ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") announces that it has engaged BNP Paribas and Société Générale as Joint Lead Arrangers (together, the "JLAs") to arrange a US$ 400 million senior secured credit facility (the "Facility"). The Facility, if concluded, will be used to develop the Company's wholly owned and fully permitted, world-class Corani silver-lead-zinc project located in the Puno region of Peru. The JLAs will use commercially reasonable best efforts to arrange the Facility with a syndicate of banks and financial institutions.

Under this engagement the JLAs will retain external consultants to provide arms-length due diligence investigations, assess syndication and commodity market conditions, and develop terms and conditions for the Facility. The JLA's will be entitled to a work fee payable monthly until closing of a transaction for the Facility, and an arrangement fee and a syndication fee upon successful closing. Any Facility proposed by the JLAs will be subject to approval by the Company's board of directors.

Anthony Hawkshaw, President and CEO commented "The BNP Paribas and Société Générale mining teams successfully arranged project financings totaling US $13 billion in 2018. This impressive record combined with their extensive Peruvian experience makes them an excellent partner for Bear Creek to advance the Corani project toward a production decision. We look forward to working with them to prepare a financing structure that maximizes shareholder exposure to the exciting silver market."

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities described herein, and such securities will not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws of the United States. Accordingly, the securities will not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws is available.

