New measures introduced by the government allow households, businesses and public entities to produce and trade clean electricity in low-voltage grids. The new framework is open to power projects with a generation capacity no larger than 200 kW.The Italian government has amended its near-annual Milleproroghe decree of bundled new legislation to include a provision enabling homes, businesses and public entities to invest in, generate, sell and distribute renewable energy. A pilot phase of the community energy rules will focus on rooftop PV systems with a generation capacity of no more than 200 ...

