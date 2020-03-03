Inspirata, Inc.: Inspirata and Augmentiqs Announce New Technical Partnership and Integration

New technical partnership between Inspirata and Augmentiqs brings real-time insights and digital case-sharing functionality directly within the pathologist's microscope via augmented reality.

Los Angeles, California, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer informatics and digital pathology provider Inspirata announced today a new technical partnership with Augmentiqs, a leading provider of augmented reality (AR) in healthcare. The main goals of this partnership are to reduce histology case turnaround times and provide a means for laboratories to extract maximum value from digitizing their processes. This exciting collaboration also introduces an innovative new solution for executing case work in which the pathologist can utilize AR to draw directly into the traditional microscope critical case information and case-sharing functionality originating in Inspirata's Dynamyx digital pathology solution.

AR in healthcare is projected to become a $76-billion business by 2030. Coupling it with intelligent digital pathology workflow software is one of the key use cases that drive these projections.

"While digitization represents countless opportunities for improvements in patient care, concluding that analog is bad and digital is good in addressing the question of how laboratories should modernize is both far too simplistic and hugely unhelpful," outlines Mark Lloyd Inspirata EVP and Founder. "What impressed us about Augmentiqs is that they saw the prospect of reimagining the role of the microscope in the modern histopathology laboratory. By successfully integrating the traditional microscope into a laboratory's digital strategy, we can now allow our customers to leverage their investments in analog toolsets. The typical cash-strapped, high-throughput lab can now take advantage of intuitive and real-time delivery of rich data and important contextual information derived from digitization."

The Dynamyx-Augmentiqs integration enables pathologist end-users to save images and meta data from across the entire microscope workflow directly into the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS). An additional benefit is the ability to annotate slides while storing images back in the Dynamyx Evidence Tray. For complex cases requiring a second opinion, pathologists can also leverage Dynamyx's telepathology functionality to collaborate on cases with others.

Augmentiqs is the latest in a succession of innovative laboratory or diagnostic providers to become an approved Inspirata digital pathology partner.

"Possessing an open-architected digital pathology solution predicated on principles of interoperability, we are in the very fortunate position of being able to work proactively and quickly with relevant technology providers touching the histology workflow when we see a fit," says Andrew Chomos, SVP, General Manager of Digital Pathology at Inspirata. "Given Augmentiqs' tremendously novel use of AR and the myriad ways in which it can be immediately applied to maximize the ROI from going digital, we are delighted to welcome that team as approved Inspirata partners and look forward to collaborating with them in support of our customers."

"Bridging digital pathology within the microscope is core to the vision of Augmentiqs," says Gabe Siegel, Augmentiqs CEO. "The partnership with Inspirata stems from our shared passion to see digital pathology genuinely help clinicians. Combining our technologies is a thrilling prospect for the future of pathology."

Inspirata, located at booth 916, and Augmentiqs, located at booth 238, are set to exhibit at USCAP in Los Angeles from March 2 - March 4. In addition to demonstrating its Dynamyx digital pathology workflow solution, Inspirata will also be presenting two poster sessions on March 3 from 9:30 AM - 12:00 PM in West Exhibit Hall A.

