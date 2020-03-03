Presence in Germany further strengthens PWP's European Advisory Platform

Perella Weinberg Partners ("PWP") today announced the opening of its Munich office, the firm's first office in Germany and third in Europe. The office is led by Partners Marcus Schenck and Stefan Jentzsch, who will work closely with Dietrich Becker, PWP's Head of European Advisory, advising clients in the German-speaking region.

Peter Weinberg, Founding Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Perella Weinberg Partners, said: "PWP has been a transatlantic firm from day one, and we are excited to further bolster our presence in one of Europe's largest and most active M&A markets."

Dietrich Becker, Partner and Head of European Advisory, added: "Germany has been one of our key markets from inception and a local presence is the logical next step as we build our European footprint. Our Munich office will take us closer to our clients in Germany but also serve as a hub for some of our most experienced sector bankers providing advice to our firm's global client base."

Marcus Schenck, Partner at PWP, commented: "Munich is home to many German companies, from venerable blue chips to vibrant start-ups. As a magnet for talent and a central location for easily reaching clients throughout the German-speaking region and beyond, it's our natural first choice in establishing a local presence in Europe's largest economy."

PWP's German effort has always been a critical part of the firm's European growth strategy, and the Munich office opening continues PWP's long-term plan to expand its European presence through strategic investments in key markets and talent. The European effort is supported by its Senior Advisors in the region, including Wolfgang Reitzle, Chairman of Linde plc, and Stefan Heidenreich, former Chief Executive Officer of Beiersdorf, as well as PWP Advisory Board member Jorma Ollila, former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nokia. In 2018, the firm opened its first office in Continental Europe in Paris. In 2019, the firm made key hires in London to build out its European restructuring business.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, institutions and governments. The firm advises clients across a range of the most active industry sectors and international markets. With more than 550 employees, Perella Weinberg Partners maintains offices in New York, Houston, London, Calgary, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Paris, Munich, and San Francisco. For more information on Perella Weinberg Partners, please visit: http://www.pwpartners.com.

Contacts:

Perella Weinberg Partners Media Contact:

