Coral Springs, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2020) - Nutra Pharma Corporation (OTC Pink: NPHC), a biotechnology company marketing Nyloxin and Pet Pain-Away in the over-the-counter (OTC) pain management market and which is also developing treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN) and Pain, provided updates today on their progress in the marketing and distribution of Nyloxin, Pet Pain-Away and Equine Pain-Away.

"We have been very busy in laying the groundwork for increasing brand awareness, online visibility and product messaging in preparation for our rollout into retail stores later this year," commented Rik J Deitsch, CEO of Nutra Pharma Corporation. "This began with the relaunch of our Nyloxin website last year. We also launched our newest product, Equine Pain-Away, in November," he continued. "We've been working with professional marketing teams that have built increased online awareness and have greatly improved our presence on Amazon. These pages now include testimonials, videos and product comparisons; which have resulted in month over month sales growth. All of this is in preparation for our rollout into retail stores over the summer. We have already begun the on-boarding process to launch Nyloxin Topical Gel into grocery with the expectation to be in at least 5000 locations by the end of this year," he concluded.

The company now markets Nyloxin on www.Nyloxin.com as well as their Amazon marketplace. Pet Pain-Away is being marketed through www.Pet-Pain-Away.com as well as www.PetPainWay.co. Equine Pain-Away has seen initial sales growth and is being marketed through www.EquinePainAway.co.

"As we've outlined previously, with the nation focused on the treatment of chronic pain and the reduction of opiate use, we believe that our opioid-free solutions, including Nyloxin and Pet Pain-Away, will be the products of choice for chronic pain with the right marketing and consumer education," commented Nina Goldstein, Director of Marketing. "We've already placed these products in small chain pharmacies, physician offices and medical clinics. With the expansion into retail later this year, we believe that the Company will see these products becoming staples for the treatment of chronic pain and inflammation," she concluded.

Nyloxin is a safe, non-narcotic, and non-addictive Homeopathic pain reliever clinically proven to treat moderate to severe chronic pain while not impairing cognitive function. Nyloxin offers several benefits as pain relievers and anti-inflammatory agents. With increasing concern about consumers using opioid and acetaminophen-based pain relievers, Nyloxin offers an opioid-free alternative that does not rely on opiates or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, otherwise known as NSAIDs, for their pain relieving effects. Nyloxin has a well-defined safety profile. Since the early 1930s, the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), Asian cobra venom, has been studied in more than 46 human clinical studies.

Pet Pain-Away is a homeopathic, non-narcotic, non-addictive, over-the-counter pain reliever. The product is primarily aimed at treating moderate to severe chronic pain in companion animals. It is specifically indicated to treat pain from hip dysplasia, arthritis pain, joint pain, and general chronic pain in dogs and cats. Specialized proteins in Pet Pain-Away block the action of acetylcholine, a major stimulating neurotransmitter in the nervous system and activator of the inflammatory pathways. As a result, the pain and inflammation pathways are temporarily shut off.

Nutra Pharma Corporation operates as a biotechnology company specializing in the acquisition, licensing, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies for the management of neurological disorders, cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases, including Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN) and Pain. Additionally, the Company markets drug products for sale for the treatment of pain under the brand Nyloxin and Pet Pain-Away.

