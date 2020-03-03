CounterPath Corporation: CounterPath Extends Virtual Meeting Room Capabilities to All Bria Teams and Bria Solo Users During COVID-19 Coronavirus Public Health Emergency

Company's Unified Communications applications support corporate "work-from-home" strategies as employees are increasingly asked to work remotely

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2020 / CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSX:PATH), a global provider of award-winning Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) solutions for enterprises and service providers, today announced it will be providing Virtual Meeting Room capabilities to all of its Bria Solo, Bria Solo Free, and Bria Teams users for 60 days to assist organizations in offering work-from-home while maintaining business continuity. CounterPath Virtual Meeting Room capabilities offer HD audio and video conferencing, which enables workers to productively telecommute from anywhere, on any device with an internet connection. CounterPath has also added more than 80 global dial-in phone numbers for their Virtual Meeting Rooms to support participants who do not have Bria, or access to a web browser, ensuring multiple connectivity options.

As millions of workers are being asked to work from home around the globe due to the COVID-19 outbreak, enabling the ability to work remotely has become top of mind for organizations and employees. Recognizing that its solutions for audio and video conferencing, screen sharing, and instant messaging could assist in alleviating disruption to workforces, CounterPath senior management felt compelled to help.

"As a provider of digital communication and collaboration services, our solutions are already used to support remote workers in enterprises and call centers worldwide," said David Karp, CounterPath Chief Executive Officer. "In light of this public health emergency, we are pleased to join in the cause of supporting where we can, and enabling the usage of virtual meeting rooms and video conferencing to our users was a natural first step."

The newly enabled Virtual Meeting Room support for Bria Solo, Bria Solo Free, and Bria Teams will offer:

Unlimited Bria-to-Bria HD audio and video calls, with hosting capabilities for up to 200 participants

Integrated screen sharing with participants

Integrated instant messaging for Bria Teams users within the Virtual Meeting Room

Access for web-based participants to join from any device with a web-browser

Access for dial-in participants, with localized phone numbers for 75 locations in 46 countries

Businesses who do not currently have a Bria solution are welcome to start a free trial of Bria Teams, which includes Virtual Meeting Room capabilities, at www.counterpath.com/plan-select-teams. For more information on CounterPath Unified Communication and Collaboration solutions, visit www.counterpath.com.

###

About CounterPath

CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) is revolutionizing how people communicate in today's modern mobile workforce. Its award-winning Bria solutions for desktop and mobile devices enable organizations to leverage their existing PBX and hosted voice call servers to extend seamless and secure unified communications and collaboration services to users regardless of their location and network. CounterPath technology meets the unique requirements of several industries, including the contact center, retail, warehouse, hospitality, and healthcare verticals. Its solutions are deployed worldwide by 8x8, Airbnb, AmeriSave, BT, Citibank, Comcast, Fusion, Fuze, Liberty Global, Uber, Windstream and others. Learn more at counterpath.com and follow us on Twitter @counterpath.

Contacts

Hanna Miller

Vice President, Marketing

hmiller@counterpath.com

Investor Relations

ir@counterpath.com

SOURCE: CounterPath Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/578747/CounterPath-Extends-Virtual-Meeting-Room-Capabilities-to-All-Bria-Teams-and-Bria-Solo-Users-During-COVID-19-Coronavirus-Public-Health-Emergency