With the eyes of the movie world on Berlin for its annual film jamboree, the Blue Planet Science Fiction Film Festival, the first of its kind in China, made its international debut here, bringing the Chinese Sci-Fi wave to international professionals and fans.

Photo taken on Nov. 6, 2019 shows the main venue of the 1st Blue Planet Science Fiction Film Festival in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (photo by xinhuanet)

Co-hosted with Kapsel, a German magazine focused on Chinese Sci-Fi literature, the "Experience Sci-Fi with the Blue Planet" event was held on Feb.23, gathering around 100 Sci-Fi fans to enjoy a night that highlighted the imagination, creativity, and huge potential of Chinese science fiction.

The audience were also given a taste of the Blue Planet's pioneering approach, which pushes the boundaries of art, innovation and technology to explore our future and fundamental questions about humanity.

"Before, we regarded Sci-Fi as a genre. Now, Sci-Fi has become more like a kind of spirit -- a spirit of exploration, transcendence, innovation, and reason," addressed Wang Zhenzheng, Chief Content Officer of Blue Planet.

"Sci-Fi is a space for people to connect and exchange ideas," said Lucas Dubro, Founder of Kapsel. "We need more platforms to gather people with different perspectives and artistic approaches, so we are delighted to cooperate with the Blue Planet."

Reflecting the growing global reputation of Chinese Sci-Fi, the first edition Blue Planet held in Nanjing, Jiangsu, last year received more than 180 entries from 17 countries and regions for its competition, and 220 film projects for its VC investment pitching session.

The Blue Planet also saw leading figures from the fields of film, television, science and technology interact with the audience through forums and masterclasses, covering a wide range of topics from Asian Sci-Fi films to future cities and lifestyles.

Another presentation held on Feb.24 at the Film University Babelsberg Konrad Wolf, Germany's oldest and largest film school, surprised the participants as well.

"I was astonished by the extremely high quality of the films shown," said Veit Quack, Managing Director of Faculty II at the Babelsberg Film University. He added that the school is keen to participate in the festival.

At the event, Blue Planet also launched the call for entries, seeking international submissions across Sci-Fi, fantasy and surrealist genres for the competition and pitching session at the 2nd Blue Planet, scheduled for September in Nanjing. (For more information, please visit http://www.xinhuanet.com/science/download/yingwenzhengji.docx)

