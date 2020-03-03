Royal Philips: Philips debuts new emergency care informatics suite in U.S. market at HIMSS 2020

March 3, 2020



Now with FDA 510(K) clearance, web-based dashboard supports real-time data transfer to empower clinical decision-making in emergency care

Enhanced bidirectional feedback between first responders in the field and clinicians in the hospital helps improve patient care

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the U.S. launch of its pre-hospital informatics solution to provide real-time, bidirectional feedback between emergency responders on the scene and doctors in the hospital awaiting the arrival of the patient. The combination of Philips' rugged, advanced vital signs monitor and its new emergency care informatics web-based dashboard enables emergency teams to capture and transmit clinical data to remote specialists, allowing the team at the hospital to immediately review a patient's vitals and plan for their arrival. The solution aims to help emergency responders provide the best care possible in unpredictable pre-hospital environments.

Evolving EMS role currently outpacing evolving technology

The role of Emergency medical services (EMS) has evolved drastically, as they now face both clinical and operational challenges in trying to address the needs of patients. Caregivers experience unpredictable workloads in uncontrolled situations with the expectation they will diagnose, treat and transport patients where necessary. Challenges are exacerbated by lagging technological advancements, particularly in relation to flexibility of use and data acquisition. Monitors and defibrillators are typically bulky and heavy, while data collection remains a predominantly manual and retrospective process. Data automation and more reliable communication capabilities, paired with smaller and lighter monitors, can empower emergency responders to provide care closer to home, avoid unnecessary transports, and better allocate resources, helping to achieve the quadruple aim of improved outcomes, enhanced satisfaction for caregivers and patients, and reduced costs.

"Emergency medical service personnel are increasingly sharing that the rising demands placed on first responders coupled with the challenging and diverse cases they see require improved technology to meet patient needs," said Arman Voskerchyan, General Manager for Therapeutic Care at Philips. "Emergency care is no longer just about resuscitation - there are higher incidences of cardiovascular disease, increasing co-morbidities, and a rapidly growing aging population. With these changes, EMS providers need better access to data and resources to help them adapt and equip them with the information needed to save lives."

Making its debut in the U.S. at HIMSS 2020, the solution has already been in use in Europe, helping care teams spot life-threatening conditions remotely, improve accuracy of support from on-scene crews, and enhance tailoring of in-hospital care based on pre-hospital physiology.

Philips Portfolio in Emergency Care

In October 2019, Philips announced a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussexwhere helicopter Emergency Service (HEMS) teams were able to live stream patient medical information from the scene to the hospital through the Philips pre-hospital solution. Philips offers a range of emergency care offerings, including automated external defibrillators (AEDs), advanced life support monitors, and more.

