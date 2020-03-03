County Line Energy Corp. (OTC: CYLC) Announces New Initiative to Affordably Grow Fresh Organic Vegetables in the Safety of Own Home

CEO Addresses Concerns over COVID-19

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2020 / County Line Energy Corp. ("County Line" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:CYLC), released the following today:

"In response to stakeholder concerns, we would like to reassure all stakeholders that our Growbox 5000 is designed, built, and assembled in the United States of America. There is no concern about supply chain interruption due to the unfortunate events surrounding shutdowns in other countries due to the novel Corona Virus now named COVID-19," stated Emanuel Maragretis, CEO of County Line.

Over 89,000 people have contracted COVID-19, with upwards of 3,000 fatalities to date. While there is speculation on how it started, most researchers agree it spread from animals to humans.

"This virus has several implications on peoples' health and so indirectly on our business. While we recognize that the current version of the Growbox 5000 is ideally suited to cannabis production and can be modified to grow vegetables, we would like to announce that we are working on the prototype model of a counter-top unit that features a small footprint and yet will be able to grow enough leafy greens and super greens to feed a small family with fresh organic produce on a more or less continuous basis. We intend to make more information available on this new appliance in the upcoming weeks."

About County Line Energy Corp.

County Line Energy Corp. (OTC: CYLC) is engaged in the business of managing ecosystems to ensure optimal growth of "greens." Indoor, outdoor, controlled, non-controlled ecosystems are our specialty. Our proprietary algorithms and software ensure optimal growth conditions.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release by County Line Energy Corp. ("County Line") may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by words such as "expects," "plan," "believes," "will," "achieve," "anticipate," "would," "should," "subject to," or words of similar meaning, and by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Although County Line management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve several risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Known risks and uncertainties include those identified from time to time in the reports filed by County Line with OTC Markets. County Line assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

County Line Energy Corp. - www.growboxecosystem.com

Investor Contact: Emanuel ("Manny") Margaretis

Toll-Free: 1.877.714.8782

SOURCE: County Line Energy Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/578787/County-Line-Energy-Corp-OTC-CYLC-Announces-New-Initiative-to-Affordably-Grow-Fresh-Organic-Vegetables-in-the-Safety-of-Own-Home