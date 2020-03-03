Qualstar Corporation: Qualstar to Present at the 2020 LD Micro Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2020 / Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ:QBAK), a leading provider of data storage systems and power supplies announced that it will be presenting at the third annual LD Micro Virtual Conference on March 4th at 1:20 PM PST. Steven N. Bronson, President and CEO of Qualstar will be giving the presentation and answering questions from investors.

You can register and access the live presentation at the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/33419

"Qualstar is well-positioned to capitalize on organic and external growth within the data storage space," says Mr. Bronson. "The unrivaled capacity of LTO-9, which is set to debut later this year, will make tape data storage an even more attractive value proposition."

"We are delighted to be hosting our third virtual event in order to showcase some of the truly unique names in micro-cap" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "There are a many people and companies who are unable to attend our live events, due to any number of reasons, so we are happy to offer an additional way for companies to present to investors without taking a lot of time out of their day-to-day operations. While virtual events will never replace the experience of sitting in the same room as other humans, it is a great format for updating the investor community and getting increased exposure."

The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 40 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

About Qualstar Corporation

Qualstar, founded in 1984, is a diversified electronics manufacturer specializing in data storage. Our data storage products are used to provide highly scalable and reliable solutions to store and retrieve very large quantities of electronic data. Qualstar's products are known throughout the world for their high quality and Simply Reliable™ designs that provide years of trouble-free service. Through a wholly owned subsidiary, Qualstar also provides high efficiency and high density power supplies under the N2Power™ brand. Our N2Power power supply products provide compact and efficient power conversion for a wide variety of industries and applications including but not limited to telecom, networking, broadcast, industrial, lighting, gaming, and test equipment. More information is available at Qualstar.com or n2power.com or by phone at 805-583-7744. Connect with Qualstar on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

