Thunderbird Entertainment Group: Thunderbird Entertainment to Present at the 2020 LD Micro Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2020 / Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV:TBRD)(OTCPINK:THBRF) ("Thunderbird" or the "Company"), a global, multi-platform entertainment company with offices and production facilities in Vancouver, Los Angeles, Ottawa, and Toronto, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the third annual LD Micro Virtual Conference on Thursday, March 4 at 11:20 AM PST / 2:20 PM EST. Thunderbird's Chairman of the Board Brian Paes-Braga, will deliver a presentation and a short question and answer period will follow.

You can access the live presentation by clicking here.

For the presenting schedule, please visit: https://www.ldmicro.com/events

"One of Thunderbird's main 2020 objectives is to introduce our special company to a broader investor group, with a particular focus in the U.S., as we continue to implement our unique strategy to capitalize on the transformational shift in content consumption," said Paes-Braga. "Over the past few months, I have enjoyed getting to know Chris and the entire LD Micro team. It's an honor to be selected as a fit for LD Micro's progressive and sophisticated conference, and to connect with their value-seeking and high growth-oriented investor community.

"We are delighted to be hosting our third virtual event in order to showcase some of the truly unique names in micro-cap," stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "There are many people and companies who are unable to attend our live events, due to any number of reasons, so we are happy to offer an additional way for companies to present to investors without taking a lot of time out of their day-to-day operations. While virtual events will never replace the experience of sitting in the same room, it is a great format for updating the investor community and getting increased exposure."

The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 40 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

View Thunderbird's profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/TBRD.V

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.



For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a Vancouver-based global multiplatform entertainment company with offices in Vancouver, Los Angeles, Toronto, and Ottawa. Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, unscripted, and animated programming for the world's leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and International broadcasters. Thunderbird's vision is to produce high quality, socially responsible content that makes the world a better place. The Company develops, produces, and distributes animated, factual, and scripted content through its various divisions, including Thunderbird kids and family (Atomic Cartoons), Thunderbird factual (Great Pacific Media), and Thunderbird productions. Thunderbird is on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information, visit: www.thunderbird.tv.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Lucas Cahill and Freddie Leigh

Phone: + 1 604.683.3555

Email: investors@thunderbird.tv

Media Relations Contact:

Julia Smith, Finch Media

Phone: +1 604.803.0897

Email: julia@finchmedia.net

