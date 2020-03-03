The global aviation MRO logistics market is poised to grow by USD 3.75 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 127-page report with TOC on "Aviation MRO Logistics Market Analysis Report by End-Users (Civil aviation, Military aviation, and Business aviation), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by increasing passenger traffic and the influence of tourism. In addition, the use of augmented reality in aviation MRO is anticipated to boost the growth of the aviation MRO logistics market.

The expansion of the middle-class population in APAC countries such as China and India has increased the number of air travelers. In addition, lower fuel prices, improving economic conditions, and an increase in tourism activities have further fueled the growth of air passenger traffic across the world. These factors have significantly increased the demand for new aircraft, which, in turn, is fueling the growth of the global aviation MRO logistics market.

Major Five Aviation MRO Logistics Market Companies:

CMA CGM S.A.

CMA CGM S.A. operates its business through segments such as Container shipping segment and Other activities. The company offers various aerospace services such as manufacturing support, parts management, project management, fleet sustainment, charter services, and AOG support services through its subsidiary company, CEVA logistics.

Deutsche Bahn AG

Deutsche Bahn AG operates its business through segments such as DB Long-Distance, DB Cargo, DB Netze Track, DB Regional, DB Schenker, and Others. The company offers a dedicated supply chain solution for the aerospace and defense industry and provides end-to-end integrated solutions.

Deutsche Post AG

Deutsche Post AG operates its business through segments such as Post eCommerce Parcel, Express, Supply Chain, and Global forwarding, Freight. The company offers maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and also optimizes the supply chain of the procurement of parts to reduce costs.

DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV Panalpina A/S operates its business through segments such as Air Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides aircraft engine logistics, spare parts and AOG logistics, and aviation aftermarket logistics.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. operates its business through segments such as Customs brokerage and other services, Airfreight Services, and Ocean freight and ocean services. The company provides AOG support, repair and return management, critical logistic services, and others.

Aviation MRO Logistics Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Civil aviation

Military aviation

Business aviation

Aviation MRO Logistics Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

