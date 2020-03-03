DNA Brands Inc.: DNA Brands Closes 954Solar Acquisition

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2020 / DNA Brands Inc. (OTC PINK:DNAX), is pleased to announce that the company has completed the acquisition of 954Solar LLC.

Both companies had been in talks for several months. After signing an LOI (Letter of Intent), last month. DNA has completed the necessary due diligence to make an offer that was accepted by 954Solar. With 954Solar now under the DNA umbrella as a wholly-owned subsidiary, DNA and 954Solar will now focus on an expanded roll out of 954Solar as a Solar Digital Marketing and Consulting Firm that also brokers solar projects at a national level. Focusing on solar friendly states such as but not limited to: AZ, CA, FL,NJ, NY and TX. 954Solar has identified a unique solar sales platform that can be scaled at an infinite level. Coupled with a planned call center and an online sales presence, DNA believes this platform will be very disruptive to the solar industry. In addition CEO Adrian McKenzie has been working diligently with OTC Markets to catch up on the Company filings, with OTC Markets. The company expects to have all of its filings up to date with OTC markets by the end of March.

Andrew Ferrin CEO of 954Solar will run the operations of 954Solar, and over the course of the next year transition to a position of an officer of DNA Brands Inc.

According to IHS Markit who trade on the NYSE.

"Global solar installations will continue double-digit growth rates into the new decade, according to the new 2020 Global Photovoltaic (PV) Demand Forecast by IHS Markit, a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions. New annual installations in 2020 will reach 142 gigawatts (GW), a 14 % rise over the previous year."

http://news.ihsmarkit.com/prviewer/release_only/slug/bizwire-2020-1-7-solar-installations-to-grow-by-additional-142-gw-in-2020-seven-times-the-worlds-total-solar-installations-a-decade-ago

About DNA Brands Inc.

DNA Brands is a Holding company. The primary asset of the company is the Two time Award winning energy drink line (DNA ENERGY). The flavors are citrus, lemon lime, citrus sugar free, and cranberry raspberry sugar free flavors under the DNA Energy drink brand name. At present the company owns all the IP that developed the award winning energy drink line. In addition to now adding the solar division, the company also has a fleet agreement with Ridesharerentals.com, whereby DNA has a fleet of cars it rents to Uber and Lyft drivers.

DISCLAIMER

