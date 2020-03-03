Charleston, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2020) - Charlestowne Premium Beverages Inc. (OTC Pink: FPWM) CEO Martin Ustin announced a new plan to steer the Company to success. Ustin outlined new short-term goals including eliminating debt, increasing investor confidence and uplisting to OTCQB later in the year.

The Company has already taken steps to enhance its public disclosure on OTC Markets by going from a "stop sign" designation back to "Current" in its filing obligations. Next, Charlestowne Premium plans to audit its financial statements and file a Form Ten (10) to become an OTCQB company this year, increasing transparency for investors and enhancing liquidity.

The next in the strategy aims to increase Net Stockholders' Equity in the Company by investing and acquiring viable brands, businesses operations and/or assets. The Company has been actively pursuing a niche in the alcoholic beverage market by promoting natural hemp CBD-infused alcoholic beverages.

Charlestowne Premium Beverages Inc CEO Martin Ustin said: "This new plan and strategy is necessary to attract investment and equity into our company. We want to restore investor confidence, so we are committing to remove affiliate and non-affiliate debt, become fully reporting with the SEC, and file audited financial statements. We are committed to achieving these goals in the next six to nine months, with transparency and teamwork driving our resolve."

He further stated, "We have identified a team of qualified professionals to implement our strategy and mandate, including experienced accounting and legal representation to implement this agenda. Furthermore, Charlestowne Premium Beverages Inc will seek a more transparent dialogue with its investors by providing clarity and detail throughout the reporting process. As we meet specific milestones, the investment community will be more aware of our activities and developments through our frequent press releases, disclosures and available public records."

About Charlestowne Premium Beverages Inc:

Charlestowne Premium Beverages Inc (OTC Pink: FPWM) is a company that develops, produces, markets and distributes alcoholic beverages worldwide. The Company's portfolio showcases several current spirit brands such as Papa Vodka, and has developed and marketed other proprietary brands for a variety of customers and clients. These include Crocodile Tears Vodka, Lord ReProprietor's Reserve Whiskey, and Special Reserve Whiskey. Charlestowne Premium also has Wholesaler and Import permits from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau - the governing body for spirits in the U.S. under the Department of the Treasury.

