Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed PCS Edventures!, Inc. (OTC Pink: PCSV) ("the Company"), a Boise, Idaho company that designs and delivers technology-rich products and services for the K-12 market that develop 21st-century skills. CEO of the Company, Todd Hackett, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by commenting on the Company's significant revenue growth over the last few quarters, and asked when they plan to become a reporting company. "We went dark approximately two to three years ago. We focused primarily on getting the business streamlined and on cutting expenses," explained Hackett, adding that the Company achieved its goal of improving their finances. "Last year, we were profitable. We did approximately $4.8 million in revenue," said Hackett, noting that 2020 will be another profitable year for the Company.

"We've turned the corner. We now have last year's financials audited, and we are auditing this year's financials," said Hackett. "After two years of audited financials, we will be able to be a reporting company," he shared.

Jolly then asked about a $1.8 million contract that the Company recently secured. "It's a contract that we pretty much repeat every year. It's been the same company, but our sales have grown substantially every year for the past seven plus years," said Hackett. "We believe that there is a lot of opportunity going forward with several other states to duplicate this model."

"What are some of the current obstacles or potential concerns that you see here in the next two to three quarters as we go into 2020?", asked Jolly. "We're very focused on sales and growth; we keep our products updated on a regular basis so that we can stay current in the marketplace," said Hackett. "We think we're in a good place. We feel that we've turned the corner and we feel good about the company. We think there is a lot of growth ahead of us."

To close the interview, Hackett encouraged listeners to check out the Company's current projects. "We are a good company, we're making money. We do have debt in the company, but not a tremendous amount of debt," said Hackett, noting that the Company will reduce their debt significantly in 2020.

