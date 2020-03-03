InvestHorizon Academy is an online learning platform that aims to support 5,000 European deep tech entrepreneurs

It gathers insights from leading investors and corporations such as 500 Startups, Visa, Allianz, Telefónica, Iberia, Almirall, IDC, ClarkeModet, Kibo Ventures, Notion.vc, Encomenda Smart Capital and Conexo Ventures

IESE Business School has released today a new online learning platform to help support European deep tech entrepreneurs to raise capital.

According to a recent study by IESE, around 95% of existing European patents may be dormant. With the remaining 5% contributing an estimated 40% of the EU's GDP, the aim of the new platform is to help activate more of this untapped vein of innovation.

One of the reasons is the difficulties European deep tech entrepreneurs face when raising capital. Investors are typically unwilling to take on these projects, which are usually characterized by high risk, huge expenses and long-term gestation periods.

The online platform InvestHorizon Academy, which has been led and designed by IESE Business School, aims to accelerate the investment readiness of those companies through 37 open online courses (24 are already live) and materials on topics such as pitching in front of investors, designing business models, analyzing customer feedback, leveraging trends in the healthcare or fintech sectors, valuing the company, and more.

The platform gathers insights from international experts in leading corporations and investment firms such as Marvin Liao (500 Startups), Smriti Vicari (Visa), Francesca Wuttke (Almirall), Alexis Brion (Allianz), Enrique Dupuy (Telefónica), Gabriel Perdiguero (Iberia), Francisco Jeronimo (IDC), Clara Pombo (ClarkeModet), Aquilino Peña and Juan Lopez Santamaria (Kibo Ventures), Itxaso de Palacio (Notion.vc), Oriol Juncosa (Encomenda Smart Capital), Josemaria Siota (IESE), Isaac de la Peña (Conexo Ventures), to name a few.

See more at: http://ww.courses.investhorizon.eu

This new platform is part of InvestHorizon, a project funded by the European Commission that aims to support 5,000 European deep tech entrepreneurs, and ensure that 100 of them raise €500 million in 2.5 years.

About InvestHorizon

InvestHorizon is a program financed by the European Commission, in association with Eureka, to facilitate funding for selected deep tech companies boosting their investment readiness and investor relations. The consortium includes TechTour, BPI France, Meta Group, EurA, BWCON, EBN and IESE Business School.

