ReelTime Rentals, Inc.: ReelTime Kicks Off Multimedia Corporate Ad Campaign in Inc. Magazine, TIME, and More - One Stop Corporate VR Development

KENMORE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2020 / ReelTime Media (OTCPK:RLTR) ReelTime VR has launched a multimedia corporate ad campaign that includes national print exposure in national and local business publications as well as other media. The initial ads which present to corporate America the vast array of services ReelTime VR as the leader in VR development can offer will be shown in multiple regional business magazines and nationally in INC Magazine in the March 24th issue. and other notable media. The ads are targeted at corporate clients and introduce ReelTimes' capabilities aiding them to understand and enter into the virtual world.

The full-page national promotion invites companies to grow their customer reach with virtual reality and states that "If your business is not in the virtual world then it is literally missing the fastest growing audience in the world "above the ReelTime VR logo. This marks the beginning of ReelTimes corporate VR services awareness push.

Some of the services that ReelTime VR are making available to clients include end to end content creation, virtual room development, 3D visualization, VR product placement, and advertising placements, VR tours, and VR marketing

The push into corporate VR development leverages ReelTime's knowledge and expertise in what is described as the fastest growing audience in the world and what is expected to be the next groundbreaking delivery method of corporate and consumer messaging

Inc. Magazine is the first publication to include ReelTime VRs new corporate VR services promotion aimed to help businesses join the Virtual Reality marketing phenomenon. Inc. is an American business magazine founded in 1979 and based in New York City. It publishes eight print issues annually, as well as daily online articles and videos. Published by Mansueto Ventures. The magazine is available in newsstands, by subscription, and online and can be subscribed to at www.inc.com .

The award-winning ReelTime production facilities are also engaged currently in filming a new corporate VR television commercial using the patent-pending proprietary technology process allowing for linear delivery of a VR shot video ad. The spot will air shortly on the primary business networks serving America

From a marketing perspective, showcased are ReelTimes ability to get product placements in top VR series, how to reach and engage customers with VR tours, and access to VR marketing promotions on major platforms worldwide.

Barry Henthorn CEO stated: "ReelTime has spent a considerable amount of time and resources developing our VR capabilities and understanding how to utilize those technologies to gain an audience. We are often approached by other companies to help guide them into the world of Virtual Reality marketing and now we are not only accepting clients but reaching out to attract them as part of our core business. "

ReelTime VR was also recently seen in TIME Magazine as "Among Those Most Likely to Gain From Growing Virtual Reality Market" in Full Page Virtual Reality Insider Promotion to Over 20 Million Readers

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com, is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTCPK:RLTR). ReelTime Media provides end to end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime Currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book "It Was Always Me Edward Edwards the most Prolific Serial Killer of all time" which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com.

CONTACT:

Barry Henthorn

ceo@reeltime.com

SOURCE: ReelTime Rentals, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/578799/ReelTime-Kicks-Off-Multimedia-Corporate-Ad-Campaign-in-Inc-Magazine-TIME-and-More--One-Stop-Corporate-VR-Development