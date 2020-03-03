FactMR: Online Sales Channels Shaping Linen & Turnover Kits Market; Single Use Linen and Sterile Kits to Witness Greater Traction, Concludes Fact.MR

Increasing rates of surgical procedures and subsequent rise in demand at in patient departments (IPDs) remain the primary contributor to the linen & turnover kits market. Rising affordability of healthcare and surge in popularity of single use, disposable products will further shape the market.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2020 / The global linen & turnover kits market is set to rise at a promising CAGR of 5% through the end of 2029, as per the recent market intelligence study of Fact.MR. Businesses in the linen & turnover kits market are increasingly pushing for lateral integration practices for better market penetration and to capture a larger consumer base.

"A large number of surgeries are performed every year across the globe, wherein the chances of developing surgical site infection (SSI) is 1-3%. With the continuing growth of surgical volume worldwide, the chances for SSI is increasing. Linen & turnover kits are gaining impetus as it acts as an infection barrier," says the Fact.MR report.

Linen & Turnover Kits Market: Key Findings

Non-sterile linen & turnover kits account for around 2/3 rd of the total incremental opportunity.

of the total incremental opportunity. Sterile kits are set to display faster growth in linen & turnover kits market.

The demand for single use linens is on the rise to minimize the risk of patient to patient infection transmission.

Europe will remain the frontrunner in the global linen & turnover kits market, with a third of total revenue.

Asia Pacific would remain a highly lucrative market for linen & turnover kits manufacturers.

Linen & Turnover Kits Market: Key Driving Factors

The rising number of surgeries and the resultant demand for surgery are key drivers for demand growth.

The need to improve operational efficiency and cost efficiency are fostering adoption rates.

Increasing spending on healthcare products and infrastructure is positively influencing the industry.

Linen & Turnover Kits: Key Market Restraints

Rising adoption of non-woven fabrics in turnover products is a major restraint to market growth.

Limited active surveillance of patients continues to hamper the market growth to a certain extent.

Inadequate workforce involved in turnover cleaning tasks would remain a major impediment.

Competition Landscape

The global linen & turnover kits market is largely fragmented. Industry leaders are primarily focusing their efforts on strategic mergers and acquisitions. Companies are also opting for contractual group purchasing agreements to bolster their buying and negotiating powers, to ultimately slash down the processing costs. The report has also profiled key players in the global linen & turnover kits market, including but not limited to, Mckesson Corporation, Aligned Medical Solutions, Ecolab, GRI-Alleset, ANSELL Ltd., Little Rapids Corporation, Cardinal Health, Advance Medical Designs Inc., and Medline Industries Inc.

About the Report

This 170-page study provides a detailed forecast of the linen & turnover kits market. The key categories covered in the report include product type (disposable linens, reusable linen, turnover kits, complete room turnover kit with bags & mops, and others), modality (sterile and non-sterile), end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and clinics) and 25+ countries in key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

