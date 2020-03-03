Supplemental AGM information (Sweden)

Group release | Zurich, Switzerland | 2020-03-03

ABB published on February 28, 2020, the invitation to its Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the Samsung Hall, Hoffnigstrasse 1, 8600 Dübendorf, Switzerland.

If you cannot attend our AGM in person, you may: a) arrange to be represented by another ABB shareholder registered with the right to vote; or b) authorize Dr. Hans Zehnder, attorney-at-law and notary, Bahnhofplatz 1, 5400 Baden, Switzerland, to act as your independent proxy. Shareholders may register by using the e-voting platform via www.abb.com/agm to either request an admission card, authorize another ABB shareholder with the right to vote, or issue voting instructions to the independent proxy.

The agenda includes the Board of Directors' proposal for a dividend of CHF 0.80 gross per registered share to be distributed for 2019.

The Board of Directors proposes that shareholders approve the maximum aggregate amount of compensation of the Board of Directors covering the period from the 2020 AGM to the 2021 AGM in the amount of CHF 4,700,000.

The Board of Directors proposes that shareholders approve the maximum aggregate amount of compensation of the Executive Committee for the financial year 2021 in the amount of CHF 39,500,000.

The Board of Directors proposes that the following persons be elected to the Board of Directors for a term of office extending until completion of the AGM 2021: Matti Alahuhta (as Director), Gunnar Brock (as Director), David Constable (as Director), Frederico Fleury Curado (as Director), Lars Förberg (as Director), Jennifer Xin-Zhe Li (as Director), Geraldine Matchett (as Director), David Meline (as Director), Satish Pai (as Director), Jacob Wallenberg (as Director) and Peter Voser (as Director and Chairman).

The Board of Directors proposes the election of David Constable, Frederico Fleury Curado and Jennifer Xin-Zhe Li to the Compensation Committee for a term of office extending until completion of the AGM 2021.

The Board of Directors proposes that KPMG AG, Zurich, be elected as auditors for the financial year 2020.

The invitation, with the Board of Directors' complete proposed resolutions, can be found on ABB's investor relations website at www.abb.com/agm.

