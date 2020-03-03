The three-meter prototype consists of nine panels based on an aluminum compound. The PV elements of the facade can be tilted to capture more sunlight.From pv magazine Germany. Germany's Fraunhofer Center for Silicon Photovoltaics (CSP) and the University of Applied Sciences, Technology and Business (HTWK) Leipzig have developed a solar facade they claim out-performs current vertical building-integrated PV (BIPV) installations. The German system, designed by HTWK Leipzig scientists and realized by their Fraunhofer CSP counterparts, features PV elements which can be tilted to capture more sunlight. ...

