Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market landscape analysis. This success story highlights how the experts at Infiniti Research helped an active pharmaceutical ingredients market client address challenges associated with obtaining drug approvals from the FDA, reduce instances of repackaging, and achieve 13% market share in its new drug category.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200303005629/en/

Infiniti's Market Landscape Analysis Helped an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Client Gain 13% Market Share in its New Drug Category (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global active pharmaceutical ingredients market is projected to witness substantial growth through 2022, due to rising demand for anti-infectives and pain killer drugs. In addition to this, increasing uptake of biopharmaceuticals are expected to propel the active pharmaceutical ingredients market growth. However, the active pharmaceutical ingredients market is not completely free of challenges. Tightening regulations, increasing manufacturing costs, and rising penetration of counterfeit drugs are increasing challenges for companies operating in the active pharmaceutical ingredients market. To combat these challenges and gain a leading-edge, active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturers are in the need to focus on improving efficiency while managing costs.

Competition in the global market will continue to be fierce, requiring active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturers to continually innovate and focus on improving efficiency. Our market landscape analysis can help you to keep pace with market changes and adapt to market transformations. Request a FREE proposal today.

The Business Challenge:

An active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturer based out of France faced challenges in obtaining approvals for their new drugs and controlling the repacking and relabeling of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Consequently, the company encountered a steady decline in its sales rate for two consecutive years. By partnering with Infiniti Research, they wanted to control the repackaging, identify market penetration success factors, understand regulatory hurdles, and assess competing technology providers.

Infiniti has helped various fortune 500 companies in the active pharmaceutical ingredients market keep pace and earn a strategic advantage by equipping them with reliable market and competitive insights. Contact us.

The Solution Offered:

To help the client tackle the above-mentioned challenges, the experts at Infiniti Research used a combination of market landscape assessment, market forecast analysis, and competitive intelligence study. They also gathered insights from industry reports, publications, discussion boards, journals, magazines, news, and other open sources. Also, a detailed addressable market analysis of each down-selected best-fit opportunity in terms of market attractiveness, competitive factors and end-user preferences was conducted.

Infiniti's market landscape analysis solution helped the client to:

Identify competing technology providers

Partner with best technology providers and save huge on operating budgets

Take strategic initiatives to get drug approvals faster

Select the right packaging materials for their drugs and reduce instances of repacking and relabeling

Gain 13% market share in its new drug category

Achieve €4.8 million in savings

Want to gather detailed insights into this engagement? Request more info and our experts will get in touch with you with relevant insights.

Read the complete success story for comprehensive insights: An Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Client Gained 13% Market Share in its New Drug Category with Market Landscape Analysis

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research, is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200303005629/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us