Neutra Corp: Neutra Also a Winner on the Sports Field after VIVIS-sponsored Triathlete Named Top Aqua Biker in U.S.

SUGAR LAND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2020 / Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) subsidiary VIVIS is sponsoring two triathletes and a cycling team to start off 2020, and although the year is still young, several have already racked up impressive accomplishments.

Triathlete Amber Smolik has just been nationally ranked number 1 by USA Triathlon magazine going into the aqua bike world championships. This top ranking is familiar territory for her. Amber is a past USA Triathlon Aquabike National Champion, Texas State Road Race Champion and the Texas Time Trial State Champion.

VIVIS is also sponsoring triathlete Meghan Stevens. In a short 3 years of competition, Meghan has a first-place female finish at the Onalaska 70.3 Half Ironman, a top-20 overall female finish and overall 8th place in her age division in the Texas 70.3.

Meanwhile, the VIVIS CBD USA Cycling Team recently competed in its first races, finishing first in one event and second in another during the fourth annual Davy Crockett Classic, held Feb. 8 in Crockett, TX.

The team captured top honors in the Cat4/5 road race, it's final event of the day. After taking the victory in the road race, the VIVIS Racing team catapulted to 2nd place in the overall General Classification. This was the VIVIS Cycling Team's debut event and their strong showing portends great things to come. The team anticipates competing in 20-plus events this season.

"All of these amazing athletes - Amber, Meghan and the cycling team - are winners and we're excited to be their sponsor," said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. "They've all showed they are winners in their field of competition just like VIVIS has demonstrated it's a winning brand in the CBD marketplace. We look forward to great things to come from this association."

Neutra Corp. (NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company that's bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multi-billion dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving Hemp-based CBD market, in which we intend to participate.

