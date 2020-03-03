Otfinoski brings years of insurance and technology experience to OWIT Global

OWIT Global, the leader in insurance-specific microservices solutions for the global insurance industry, has named Joel Otfinoski to be the global leader for all OWIT customer implementations and support. Otfinoski will be the Chief Customer Engagement Officer, filling a need for OWIT's growing client base.

Otfinoski brings over 20 years of experience working for companies including Liberty Mutual, Arbella Insurance Company, and AIG, specializing in directing and managing a broad range of digital transformation initiatives. Otfinoski has been instrumental in identifying company needs, providing long-term vision, and overseeing cross-functional teams from development to delivery. Otfinoski also has experience working in the insurance software vendor space, having worked in product management during the early years of Duck Creek Technologies.

Otfinoski commented, "I enjoy bridging the gap between technology and business needs. As the primary customer connection at OWIT Global, I will work with our team to ensure we have a customer-centric and result-driven culture, resulting in successful product implementations with ongoing seamless support for OWIT's customers."

Wendy Aarons-Corman, Chief Executive Officer and President of OWIT Global, said, "With our initial growth and current outlook, it was time to bring in a highly experienced resource to manage our customer needs and build a strong delivery and support team. Joel brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from the carrier and the vendor side. He is also incredibly thoughtful in his approach and will provide an additional visionary perspective. Joel is the perfect addition to the Senior Leadership."

About OWIT Global:

OWIT is a global insurance technology provider offering solutions built on a modern architecture designed to simplify innovation and integrate with existing customer environments to maximize their investments and desired results. The OWIT portfolio is comprised of discrete and specialized cloud-based microservices for Bordereaux, Rules, Rating, Cyber Rating Distribution, A&H and Specialty Point of Sale, Document Generation and Portal Configuration with the capability to tailor and build a full suite of Policy Administration System (PAS) microservices. The company's offerings can be deployed standalone or integrated with a broker's, carrier's, or MGA's existing environment. OWIT's architecture is also designed to support emerging technologies and functionality such as, block chain and smart contracts.

