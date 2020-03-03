Hempazon, Inc.: Hempazon.com Regulation Crowdfund Investment Opportunity Now Open on Hemp Niched Portal Fundanna.com

DELAND, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2020 / HAZN, Inc., (hempazon.com) announces the opening of a Regulation Crowdfund (Regulation CF) offering allowing both small and large investors the opportunity to participate with a minimum venture investment of $250. Hempazon's innovative campaign allows non-accredited (and accredited) investors the opportunity to invest in Hemp and CBD, and to diversify their portfolio by accepting investors under the Regulation Crowdfunding exemption.

"We're at the crossroads of the perfect time and the perfect place to get Hempazon.com off the ground - it's been an idea for ten years, and I couldn't be more excited about the future of The Hempazon Shopping Network," said CEO Elias Tobias.

"When it comes to Hemp and CBD, people have shed their closed minded views, States have changed their laws, the world has recognized its value. We've only begun to see what Hemp is capable of, and I look forward to Hempazon.com's growth and success."

Prior to the passage of JOBS Act, this kind of offering was only available for accredited investors and not for individual investors with a net worth of less than $1 million.

Find the official Hempazon.com Regulation Crowdfund campaign here: https://fundanna.com/equity/offer-summary/Hempazon

ABOUT HAZN, Inc.

HAZN, Inc., parent company of Hempazon.com, is a startup American Tech Company focused on e-Commerce, 3PL Services, Manufacturing, Distribution and Advertising Sales in the Healthy Living, Hemp and CBD industries.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Underlying assumptions include without limitation, the ongoing enactment of legislation favorable to the production of and the commercialization of cannabis products and the Company's success in capitalizing on that legislation. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

CONTACT INFO:

HAZN, Inc.

PO Box 1390

Deland, FL 32724

eli@hempazon.com

vendorsupport@hempazon.com

(702) 660-3332

https://fundanna.com/equity/offer-summary/Hempazon

SOURCE: Hempazon, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/578802/CORRECTION-Hempazoncom-Regulation-Crowdfund-Investment-Opportunity-Now-Open-on-Hemp-Niched-Portal-Fundannacom