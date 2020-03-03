SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest success story on developing a robust category management process for a US based chemicals company.The case study highlights how SpendEdge's comprehensive insights helped the company to frame categories holistically and better manage the supply market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200303005655/en/

Project background

The company wanted to improve the procurement process to address declining growth. The key objectives of the engagement are mentioned below.

Objective 1: The company wanted to address demand-supply mismatches in corresponding sub-markets occurring due to peers' market expansion plans.

The company wanted to address demand-supply mismatches in corresponding sub-markets occurring due to peers' market expansion plans. Objective 2: They also wanted to perform supplier performance evaluation owing to supplier issues.

They also wanted to perform supplier performance evaluation owing to supplier issues. Interested in gaining detailed insights? Request a free demo to gain actionable insights to devise an effective category management strategy.

"Companies must develop an effective category management strategy to achieve significant sums in procurement and simplify demand to take better control of the market," says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client a global supplier of inorganic base chemicals - built a robust category management process. The solution offered helped them to:

Focus on strategic sourcing and develop a mid- to long-term sourcing strategy.

Improve supplier relationships.

Are you looking for insights to improve the category management process? Request a free proposal to access our customized solutions today!

Outcome: The incisive insights offered by the experts at SpendEdge helped the client to adopt a strategic sourcing approach, improve procurement strategies, and minimize source-to-pay cycle times. This resulted in 5% additional savingsin procurement for the client. The solutions offered further helped the client to manage categories, link category management to strategic sourcing, and maintain the supply-demand ratio both internally and with the external supplier base.

To access the complete case study on how we helped a global supplier of inorganic base chemicals to achieve additional savings in procurement, read the complete case study here!

You may also like:

Global Mining Chemicals Market Procurement Intelligence Report

Sourcing and Procurement Challenges in the Chemicals Industry

Leveraging Supply Chain Mapping Solution to Identify Key Logistics Savings and Reduce Transportation Costs by 15% for a Chemical Manufacturer

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

To gain more information, https://www.spendedge.com/get-more-info

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200303005655/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us