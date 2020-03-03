FCR Immobilien (FCR) maintained its growth path in FY19, with EPRA NAV per share (based on preliminary numbers) up by c 22% y-o-y and annualised net rental revenue generated by its portfolio of €19.5m (up 32% y-o-y). Consequently, we estimate that it was able to deliver a NAV total return (TR) per share of around 24% despite the dilutive impact of last year's share issue. Management remains committed to further portfolio expansion, with a 2020 target of €500m asset value, which may require additional external funding, eg through a new bond issue.

