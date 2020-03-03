Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1YC91 ISIN: DE000A1YC913 Ticker-Symbol: FC9 
Xetra
03.03.20
16:38 Uhr
13,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Scale
1-Jahres-Chart
FCR IMMOBILIEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FCR IMMOBILIEN AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,300
13,400
17:25
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FCR IMMOBILIEN
FCR IMMOBILIEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FCR IMMOBILIEN AG13,2000,00 %