The state government has partnered with the German energy storage company to offer 188 families locally assembled sonnenBatteries as they rebuild their homes.From pv magazine Australia. South Australians rebuilding their homes in the wake of a cataclysmic bushfire season will be offered free battery storage systems through a program launched by the state government and German manufacturer sonnen. The program will benefit any of the 188 families who lost their homes in the state during the devastating fires and who opt to include rooftop solar in their rebuilds. State minister for energy Dan van ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...