Materna Medical Launches New Clinical Study for First-Time Moms

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2020 / Materna Medical (Materna), a MedTech company developing products to help protect women's pelvic health, announced today they have formally initiated a pivotal study for their Materna Prep device. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded pivotal study will enroll around 200 patients over 24-months and is intended to support a De Novo application to the U.S. FDA for marketing authorization.

"Materna Prep's first study had extremely encouraging results in 30 patients, where there was a 60% reduction in pelvic floor damage as compared to participants who didn't use a Materna Prep device," said Materna's founder Mark Juravic.

Materna Prep is an investigational medical device being used in a study to evaluate if first-time moms sustain fewer childbirth injuries, which are linked to pelvic floor disorders such as incontinence and prolapse (pelvic organs falling out of place) later in life.

"Women who deliver vaginally are up to nine times more likely to require surgery for prolapse compared to women who deliver exclusively by cesarean section. Injuries to the pelvic floor muscles that occur during vaginal delivery may play an important role in future pelvic floor disorders and we are investigating if the use of the Materna Prep device could help prevent these injuries," commented Dr. Francisco Orejuela, a urogynecologist at Texas Children's Pavilion for Women, associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Baylor College of Medicine, and primary investigator for Materna Prep's study.

This study is funded by a $2.2M grant from the NIH. The study includes biomechanical analyses research from Dr. James Ashton-Miller and Dr. John Delancey's Pelvic Floor Research Group at the University of Michigan, and ultrasound imaging research support from Dr. Hans Peter Dietz at the University of Sydney in Australia. These clinicians are some of the most respected thought leaders in Obstetrics and Urogynecology and are credited with discovering the links between childbirth-related injuries and pelvic floor disorders.

According to the doctor's Delancey and Ashton-Miller, "We are excited to see the results from Materna's study. The data collected during this study will offer us new clinically important insights into the biomechanics of childbirth. According to our models of childbirth, we believe the Materna Prep device may shorten the time spent in labor and help prevent birth-related injuries."

Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas will be the leading institution for the study and enroll first-time mothers at Texas Children's Pavilion for Women.

"We believe that these childbirth injuries may be preventable for first-time moms, and we are thrilled to have the support of the NIH as well as the support of the top OB/GYN's in the world," commented Materna Medical's CEO, Tracy MacNeal.

