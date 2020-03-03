HEC Paris and the Yale School of Management have joined forces to bring the Yale Women's Leadership Program to Europe. The program, to take place at HEC Paris on March 30 April 2, will draw together women leaders from around the continent.

Designed to fulfil the specific challenges of women moving into or already in leadership positions, the program will also address a more pressing business need: to increase the presence of women in senior positions.

The program combines the strengths of two world-leading executive education providers. The Yale School of Management brings globally renowned faculty, revered for their original research on critical leadership issues and commitment to developing change-oriented leaders. Since the inception of the program in 2016, reception in the U.S. was so enthusiastic that Yale began offering it quarterly.

HEC Paris adds the European perspective, making the program highly tailored and relevant to European women leaders. The school has a longstanding record in promoting female leadership. According to HEC Paris Economics Prof. Jeremy Ghez, "this program helps us capitalize on the full potential of the school's ecosystem that has long promoted diversity. We live in a time that calls for novel ideas and different models. Gender diversity can't be just a buzzword in this context."

Some of the topics addressed during the program include strengthening cross-cultural communication skills, creating high-performing teams, building effective networks, and creating an authentic leadership style. The program also provides excellent opportunities to connect with a global network of like-minded women.

"Consistently, participants are willing to be honest with one another and themselves," said Emma Seppälä, Women's Leadership Program Faculty Director. "This generosity improves participants' ability to apply insights from the curriculum to their own lives and develop meaningful relationships with one another that continue well after the course concludes."

About HEC Paris

Specializing in education and research in management sciences, HEC Paris offers a complete and unique range of programs for the leaders of tomorrow: the Grande Ecole program, Specialized Masters and MSc, Summer School programs, the MBA, Executive MBA and TRIUM Global Executive MBA, a Ph.D. program and a wide range of programs for executives.

Founded in 1881 by the Paris Chamber of Commerce, HEC Paris has a full-time faculty of 140 professors, 4,500 students and 8,000 managers in executive education programs every year.

About Yale School of Management

Yale SOM Executive Education advances the mission of the Yale SOM through educating leaders in business and society. In partnership with faculty, Yale SOM designs and delivers immersive, impactful executive development programs on business and leadership topics that transform senior leaders, their teams, and their organizations.

Yale Executive Education leverages the school's global reach, integrated thinking, and intellectual wealth to offer customized corporate programs built in partnership with clients and open enrolment programs for individuals or small teams in areas built on Yale expertise and research.

