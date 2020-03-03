Iota Communications Inc.: IotaComm Reaches Significant Milestone on Spectrum Licenses

IotaComm updates status of the spectrum license applications from recent FCC Public Notice

ALLENTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2020 / Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:IOTC), a wireless network carrier and software service company that provides Internet of Things solutions which optimize energy efficiency, sustainability and operations for commercial facilities, today announced an update on the status of FCC spectrum license applications and granted licenses.

In April 2019, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced the availability of additional channels through a Public Notice. As part of the company's continuing efforts to expand its spectrum coverage, 637 applications for 800 MHz FCC licensed spectrum were submitted on behalf of the Company and our spectrum partners and 629 licenses have been granted in connection with those applications. With over 9200 channels under management, these FCC licenses provide the potential to reach up to 85% of the US population. The remaining licenses are expected to be granted over the coming months, which will move the company substantially closer to the goal of achieving full US population spectrum coverage.

"We are excited to announce that we have reached a significant milestone on granted FCC spectrum licenses and coverage capabilities. Currently, over 90% of our applications from the recent Public Notice have resulted in 800 MHz FCC license grants," stated Terrence DeFranco, President & CEO of IotaComm. "This tremendous success is a huge leap forward toward our goal of creating a truly nationwide, low-power wide area network, purpose built for IoT using licensed spectrum. Our licensed spectrum portfolio coupled with our recently acquired network technology pave the way toward leadership in creating the next generation of wireless network that will unleash the long-anticipated explosion in the Internet of Things."

IotaComm is not alone in building an IoT dedicated, low-power wide area network (LPWAN). Over the past several years, competing LPWANs, such as LoRaWAN and Sigfox, have been attempting to build an LPWAN using unlicensed 900 MHz spectrum. Recently, Amazon announced the launch of Sidewalk, its own LPWAN using unlicensed 900 MHz to connect its IoT devices. In the US, networks using unlicensed spectrum are subject to power limitations and interference which can limit range and reliability, especially in cities where there may be many obstacles and devices transmitting on the same unlicensed spectrum bands. According to FCC Rule Part 15 regarding use of unlicensed spectrum, "the basic premise of all Part 15 unlicensed operation is that unlicensed devices cannot cause interference to licensed operations nor are they protected from any interference received."

IotaComm's valuable licensed spectrum assets, its crown jewel, are the key differentiator from competitors enabling reliable, secure, and ubiquitous connectivity for commercial and industrial IoT applications. This is the network platform's unique selling proposition in the exploding Internet of Things market which is expected to grow to 41.6 billion devices globally by 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.7%, according to a recent forecast from International Data Corporation.

