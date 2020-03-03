ProovStation and GCA, a major European actor in the transport and industrial logistics sector, signed today a partnership with the aim of creating commercial synergies and supporting the development of the solutions offered by ProovStation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200303005747/en/

ProovStation (Photo: Business Wire)

The aim of this agreement is to install 30 stations in all the automotive logistic sites of the Groupe Charles André. The deployment will start in April with the installation of the first 2 stations at Corbas (Lyon) and Fleury Merogis (Paris) sites.

For Serge Agneray, Director General of GCA Automotive Logistics division, this new equipment is part of their desire to find innovative solutions with added value for their customers.

GCA's Automotive Logistic branch, in strong growth, is composed of 32 sites in Europe. GCA offers many services to manufacturers, rental companies and vehicle sellers (new and used): transport (with 3.2 million vehicles per year), storage, preparation, maintenance, remarketing, 3D photo, and soon the automated inspection through the solution of ProovStation.

Thanks to their advanced Artificial Intelligence system, ProovStation gantries will allow GCA to offer a fully automated vehicle inspection in 3 seconds. During the passage of the car under the gantry, scratches of the order of a millimeter can be detected, which increases the precision and reduces the cost linked to the inspection.

"We are glad to count GCA as one of our trusted partners and we are looking forward to start this great collaboration which constitutes an important stage in our development. Furthermore, supporting in its activity a key player in the sector such as GCA, is a great recognition for our solution. It brings us closer to our goal, which is: make ProovStation the international standard for the car inspection" says Cédric BERNARD, CEO of ProovStation.

Delphine André, CEO of GCA adds "We are delighted to establish this partnership with ProovStation, a Start Up that shifts the lines in a profession in profound change, and will allow us to benefit our customers from innovative solutions that are always more efficient"

Last January, the Start Up announced its first commercial agreement with BCA Group, the European leader in used vehicle remarketing, aiming to deploy 40 inspection gantries, across Europe, in 13 countries. With this new contract, ProovStation further confirms the strong legitimacy and value of its vehicle inspection solution for the automotive industry.

ABOUT PROOVSTATION

ProovStation is a Deeptech Start Up specialized in Computer Vision. Its ambition is to industrialize, automate and standardize the global automotive inspection process. It reduces the total cost of car inspection and increase the efficiency of the whole process to improve the client and collaborator experience. ProovStation is an automated drive-through bay which detects and analyses vehicle damages. The system generates a 360-degree photo scan of the vehicle in less than 3 seconds and increases the accuracy of damage recognition while reducing inspection costs and greatly improving trust during the transfer of liability. This approach allows to cover all the angles and to capture all damages with an accuracy of one millimeter. The gantry identifies, quantifies and localizes all damages present on the vehicle through its Artificial Intelligence. It delivers a time stamped, geo-located and secured report via the Block Chain. It also offers extra services from a user-friendly dashboard including repair estimate, inspection comparison log, used car pricing, integration and KPI tracking, insurance report and other fully customized options.

ABOUT GCA

Founded in 1932, and currently leaded by Delphine André, granddaughter of its founder, Groupe Charles André (GCA) has developed and diversified its historical activities as road transporter of dangerous good. GCA is now able to intervene on the entire Supply chain in fields like aeronautics, food, automotive, Construction and minerals, chemistry, defense, energy, environment, rail and urban logistics. In 2019, GCA achieved a turnover of 1.4 Billion euros. In 15 countries, GCA employs over 9,400 people. GCA cultivates the values of autonomy, respect for commitments, humility and teamwork. The company attaches great importance to safety, quality of its human resources and training.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200303005747/en/

Contacts:

PRESS CONTACTS

PROOVSTATION

Laëtitia Guittard

Mobile: 0676137155

laetitia@edifice-communication.com

GCA (GROUPE CHARLES ANDRÉ)

Aurore Vidal

Mobile: 06 20 50 05 89

aurore.vidal@gcatrans.com