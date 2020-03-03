EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program

Publication on March 3, 2020, 5.45pm CET

Regulated information - reporting share buyback

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on October 24, 2018, took place between February 24, 2020 and February 28, 2020.

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (EUR) Total (EUR) 24/02/2020 3,500 19.6598 68,809 25/02/2020 3,500 19.2983 67,544 26/02/2020 4,000 18.8844 75,538 27/02/2020 4,000 18.6593 74,637 28/02/2020 4,000 18.0498 72,199

As of February 28, 2020, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 386,253 shares at an average price of EUR 20,8342, representing in total EUR 8,047,282.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 464,901 shares as of February 28, 2020 (including 93,144 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program and taking into account the 14,496 shares distributed as part of the employees profit sharing plan as approved by the May 2019 OGM ) .

This information is also available here https://evs.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/stock-info/share-buyback.

About EVS

EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day - and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

Contact:

Yvan ABSIL, CFO

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium

Tel: +32 4 361 70 00. E-mail: corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com

