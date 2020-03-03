Zesty.ai Named to the 2020 CB Insights AI 100 List of Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2020 CB Insights today named Zesty.ai to the fourth annual AI 100 ranking, showcasing the 100 most promising private artificial intelligence companies in the world.

"It's been remarkable to see the success of the companies named to the Artificial Intelligence 100 over the last four years. The 2019 AI 100 saw 48 companies go on to raise $4.9B of additional financing and nine got acquired," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "It has been gratifying to see that CB Insights' data-driven approach to identifying the top AI companies using patents, customer traction, investor quality, market sizing and more has become so effective at picking the AI winners of tomorrow. We look forward to seeing what the 2020 AI 100 companies will accomplish over the course of this year and beyond."

In addition to disrupting core sectors including healthcare, retail, and finance, the 2020 AI 100 companies are revamping the broader enterprise tech stack. These companies span the globe, from the US, UK, China, Chile, and South Africa, and are supported by more than 600 investors.

"Climate risk directly impacts 160 million people around the world every year as they cope with natural disasters such as floods, wildfires, and hurricanes. Insurance companies and governments rely on decades old technologies for understanding these increasingly frequent and devastating phenomena. AI is the next revolution in climate risk assessment and Zesty.ai is at the leading edge of it." said Attila Toth, Founder & CEO of Zesty.ai.

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the AI 100 from nearly 5,000 companies based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score, based on CB Insights' algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company's momentum.

After tenfold commercial growth in 2019, Zesty.ai has had a fast start to 2020. In just two months, the company has opened a state-of-the-art AI research center for insurance called Zesty.ai Lab, been named a Plug & Play Top 10 Insurtech company in the world, was featured in a Business Insider documentary, and highlighted in an in-depth look at California's insurance crisis by Bloomberg. Climate risk is at the top of the agenda this year in the insurance world and AI powered risk modeling from Zesty.ai provides the ideal solution.

Quick facts on the 2020 AI 100:

? As of the end of February 2020, these 100 emerging private companies have raised over $7.4B in funding across 300+ deals from 600+ unique investors.

? There are 10 unicorns (companies valued over $1B) in this year's AI 100 cohort.

? The list spans across various industries, including healthcare, retail & warehouse, and finance & insurance.

? 13 countries, such as China, Sweden, and Japan, are represented on the ranking. The majority of startups (65%) are based in the United States.

The AI 100 Companies (in alphabetical order):

About Zesty.ai

Zesty.ai is the leading partner for property & casualty insurance companies embarking on digital transformation. The company harnesses the power of artificial intelligence on cutting-edge data sources including aerial imagery to model risk to real property. Zesty.ai leverages predictive algorithms on 130+Bn data points to understand the potential impact of natural catastrophes on individual properties with unprecedented accuracy. Insurance companies rely on these property and climate risk insights to make smart marketing, underwriting and rating decisions. For more information, visit https://zesty.ai.

