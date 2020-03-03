Nascent Biotech Inc.: Nascent Biotech Investigation Drug Product, Pritumumab, to be Studied as a Potential Therapeutic agent against (Coronavirus) Covid-19

Exploratory Development planned for Nascent Monoclonal Antibody, Pritumumab, in Coronavirus.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2020 / Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB: NBIO), today announced its intention to begin research on a possible treatment for patients infected with the Coronavirus. An article in The Journal of Biological Medicine (Yu et al. Journal of Biomedical Science (2016) 23:14 DOI 10.1186/s12929-016-0234-7) specifically mentioned cell surface vimentin as a potential target in the treatment of conditions related to the Coronavirus.

Nascent founder and Advisory Board Chairman, Dr. Mark Glassy, commented that, "We have known for some time that the receptor for Nascent's lead asset, Pritumumab, is associated with several viruses, but this supportive article, as well as many other more recent publications, reinvigorated our attention to a possible treatment for those afflicted with the recent strain of Coronavirus. It is not a stretch to hold hope it might also be effective for treating patients infected with the new COVID-19 strain."

"Our plan is to test the ability of Pritumumab to interfere with the virus' binding to its target cells, thus ameliorating - and possibly eliminating - the potential deadly effects. Nascent is committed to changing patient expectations in this debilitating disease and exploring Pritumumab's ability to fight Covid-19, further optimizing this promising drug's potential." said Dr. Glassy.

About Nascent Biotech Inc

Nascent Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotech company engaged in the development of monoclonal antibodies to be used in the treatment of various cancers. Its products are not commercially available. For further information please visit our website www.nascentbiotech.com.

