Web Presence: Looking for a Financial Advisor? James Lukezic Shares His Tips

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2020 / James Lukezic has a robust professional portfolio as the Executive Managing Director of Old Slip Capital Partners and two decades of experience working as a retirement consultant for large corporations. He has taken on different roles serving as a financial analyst and institutional consultant for many financial institutions. Due to his experience in the field, James Lukezic has seen many people who are unsure of how to find a financial advisor. He offers some tips for finding the right financial advisor.

Asking the Right Questions

When meeting with a potential financial advisor, James Lukezic suggests asking relevant and curated questions. It's critical potential clients go prepared with questions before they meet with a potential financial advisor. Asking the right questions helps people find an advisor who will meet their needs and financial goals. If the financial advisor doesn't give them the answers they're looking for; it could be a sign, they need to look somewhere else.

Become Familiar with the Different Types of Financial Advisors

James Lukezic recommends people familiarize themselves with the different types of financial advisors. Some financial advisors focus on financial planning, while others do investment management. Investment advisors focus on managing the investments of their clients. Retirement financial advisors, for example, specialize in managing sources of income during retirements such as investments, pensions, and Social Security benefits.

Does the Financial Advisor Have the Credentials?

James Lukezic advises people to verify that potential financial advisors have some of the following credentials: CFP, PFS, or CFA. Getting a reputable financial advisor is one of the most critical steps. James suggests people check the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) for any complaints. Even if the financial advisor has the credentials, potential clients need to double-check for complaints against them.

The Compensation Process

James Lukezic recommends people looking for a financial advisor to learn about the compensation process to determine the type of financial advisor they can afford. Most financial advisors are fee-only, but others can also charge on an asset-based fee, hourly fee, or commission fee.

James Lukezic has worked with financial giants such as Merrill Lynch, Citigroup Global Markets, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America. Besides working with financial institutions, James Lukezic is also proud of his nonprofit work. James serves as the Chairman of ITF USA, a nonprofit organization that assists landmine victims in over 30 countries worldwide. He also has plans to establish a nonprofit to help widows in the five boroughs. In his free time, James Lukezic is a sommelier and enjoys collecting Napa Cabernet Sauvignons and Pinot noirs from Oregon's Willamette Valley.

