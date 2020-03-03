The industrial automation and instrumentation market in India is poised to grow by USD 2.58 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200303005718/en/

Technavio has announced its latest india research report titled Industrial Automation and Instrumentation Market in India 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Industrial Automation and Instrumentation Market in India Analysis Report by Product (Industrial automation and Industrial instrumentation), and End-users (Process industry and Discrete industry), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/industrial-automation-and-instrumentation-market-in-india-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the simplification of manufacturing through automation. In addition, the shift toward lean manufacturing is anticipated to boost the growth of the industrial automation and instrumentation market.

Manufacturing firms in India are increasingly adopting automation to overcome various complexities and simplify the manufacturing processes in a bid to improve productivity. The integration of technologies such as robotics, AI, and machine learning is helping manufacturing firms reduce labor costs, eliminate human errors, and automate the entire process with improved lead times. Also, the incorporation of sensors, analyzers, and transmitters provides valuable insights and ensures controlled production operations. With increasing competition in the Indian market, the adoption of automation systems is expected to gain momentum during the forecast period. This will fuel the growth of the industrial automation and instrumentation market in the country.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Companies in Industrial Automation and Instrumentation Market in India:

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Electrification products, Robotics and discrete automation, Industrial automation, and Motion. The company offers a wide range of industrial automation process products such as PLC automation, control systems, motors and generators, and measurement products.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Eaton Corp. Plc operates its business through segments such as Electrical products and electrical systems and services, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The company offers a range of contactors and starters, sensor and limit switches, pump panels, soft starters, and control relay and timers.

Emerson Electric Co.

Emerson Electric Co. operates its business through segments such as Automation solutions, Climate technologies, and Tools home products. The company offers a wide range of industrial automation products. Some of its key offerings include control valves, pressure transmitters, remote automation and SCADA solutions, and liquid and gas analyzers.

General Electric

General Electric operates its business through segments such as Power, Aviation, Lighting, Renewable energy, Healthcare, Oil and gas, and Transportation. The company offers automation and protection equipment and software solutions.

Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. operates its business through segments such as Aerospace, Honeywell building technologies, Performance materials and technologies, and Safety and productivity solutions. The company offers standalone instruments, smart sensors, and integrated systems.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Industrial Automation and Instrumentation Market in India Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Industrial automation

Industrial instrumentation

Industrial Automation and Instrumentation Market in India End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Process industry

Discrete industry

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Plastic Crates Market in India Plastic crates market in India by material (PE, PP, PVC, and others) and end-users (F&B, industrial, retail, pharmaceutical, and others).

Agricultural Machinery Market in India Agricultural machinery market in India by product (tractors, harvesting machinery, haying machinery, planting and fertilizing machinery, and others).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200303005718/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/