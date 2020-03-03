Regulatory News:

Korian (Paris:KORI):

Korian (the "Company"), the leading European Care and Support Services Group for the elderly and fragile, announces today the success of its offering of bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (OCEANES) due 2027 (the "Bonds"), by way of a placement to qualified investors only, as defined under article 2 point (e) of the regulation (UE) n°2017/1129, in accordance with Article L.411-2 of the French monetary and financial Code (Code monétaire et financier), for a nominal amount of approximately 400 million euros (the "Offering

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company to finance its general corporate needs and its growth, including real estate investments and acquisitions, along with the refinancing of the acquisitions carried out during the first quarter.

The Bonds will be issued at par and their nominal unit value has been set at 61.53 euros, corresponding to a premium of 55% above the Company's share reference price1

The conversion/exchange ratio is set at one share per Bond (subject to standard adjustments in certain cases, as described in the conditions of the Bonds).

The settlement date of the Bonds is expected to take place on 6 March 2020 (the "Issue Date

From the Issue Date until the Maturity Date, the Bonds will bear interest at a nominal annual rate of 0.875% payable annually in arrears on 6 march of each year.

Unless previously converted, exchanged, redeemed or purchased and cancelled, the Bonds will be redeemed at par on 6 March 2027 (the "Maturity Date") (or on the following business day if this date is not a business day).

The Bonds may be redeemed prior to maturity at the option of the Company, under certain conditions. In particular, the Bonds may be fully redeemed earlier at par plus accrued interest, at the Company's option at any time from 28 March 2024 until the Maturity Date of the Bonds, subject to a prior notice of at least 30 calendar days (and no longer than 60 calendar days), if the arithmetic average, calculated over a period of 20 consecutive trading days chosen by the Company from amongst the 40 consecutive trading days preceding the publication of the early redemption notice, of the products of Korian's volume weighted average price on Euronext Paris on each trading day of the considered period and the applicable conversion/exchange ratio on each such trading day exceeds 130% of the nominal value of the Bonds.

Upon a change of control or a delisting, as these terms are defined in the conditions of the Bonds, all bondholders will have at its discretion an option to request an early repayment of their Bonds, at a price equal to par value.

Conversion/Exchange Right

Bondholders will be granted the right to convert or exchange the Bonds into new and/or existing shares of the Company (the "Conversion/Exchange Right") that they may exercise at any time from the Issue Date until the 7th business day (inclusive) preceding the Maturity Date or the relevant early redemption date.

The initial conversion/exchange ratio is set at one share per Bond, subject to potential future adjustments. Upon exercise of their conversion/exchange right, bondholders will receive at the option of the Company new and/or existing shares of the Company. The new and/or existing shares potentially received will carry in all cases all rights attached to existing shares as from the date of delivery.

Company lock-up

In the context of the Offering, the Company will agree to a lock-up for a period starting from the announcement of the final terms of the Bonds and ending 90 calendar days after the issue date of the Bonds, subject to certain customary exceptions or waiver from the Global Coordinators.

Dilution

As a result of the issuance of 6,500,894 Bonds each with a par value of €61.53 for a total amount of approximately 400 million euros, the maximum dilution would represent approximately 7.86% of the outstanding share capital, should the Company decide to deliver only new shares upon exercise of the Conversion/Exchange Right.

Placing and Listing

The Bonds have been issued by way of a placement to qualified investors only, in accordance with Article L. 411-2 of the French monetary and financial code (Code monétaire et financier), as per the authorization granted by the Company's extraordinary general meeting held on 14 June 2018 (17th resolution), in France and/or outside of France (excluding in particular the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan).

An application will be made for admission of the Bonds to trading on the Euronext AccessTM of EuronextParis within 30 calendar days from the Issue Date.

Existing shareholders of the Company shall have neither preferential subscription rights nor priority subscription period in connection with the issue of the Bonds (nor the underlying new shares of the Company issued upon conversion as the case may be).

BNP Paribas and Morgan Stanley acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners (the "Global Coordinators") and Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank acted as co-Bookrunner (together with the Joint Global Coordinators, the "Managers

Available Information

The offering of the Bonds is not subject to a prospectus approved by the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) (the "AMF"). Detailed information about Korian, including its business, results, perspectives and related risk factors are described in the Company's registration document filed with the AMF on April 26th, 2019 under number D. 19-0400, which is available together with the 2019 Half-Year Report as at June 30th, 2019 and all the press releases and other regulated information about the Company, on the Company's website (www.korian.com

This press release does not constitute or form part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for or to sell securities and the offering of the Bonds is not a public offering in any jurisdiction including France, other than to qualified investors.

About Korian

Korian, the leading European Care Services Group for the elderly and fragile

www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A since November 2006 and is a component of the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext Ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI FP

1 The share reference price is equal to the volume-weighted average trading price (VWAP) of Korian's shares on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris ("Euronext Paris") from the time of launch of the transaction until the pricing of the Bonds is determined on the same day, i.e. 39.70 euros.

