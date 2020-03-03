Canadian and UK Nuclear Industries to Collaborate on Advancing Nuclear Technology for Clean Energy

LONDON, March 3, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Nuclear Association (CNA) and the Nuclear Industry Association (NIA) in the United Kingdom today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the Department for International Trade Civil Nuclear Showcase 2020 to collaborate in nuclear and promote clean, innovative and advanced nuclear technologies.

"This MOU will help accelerate the wave of innovation in nuclear energy among our member companies," said CNA President and CEO John Gorman. "Nuclear energy already makes important contributions to combating climate change. To reach net-zero emissions, global cooperation at the government and industry level will be essential. This agreement between two world-class industries is a key step in that direction."

The MOU addresses the need for greater dialogue and exploration of nuclear's role in effective environmental stewardship. It includes demonstrating nuclear as a clean energy technology; advocating for more explicit and prominent inclusion of nuclear in energy and environmental policies; promoting the inclusion of nuclear technologies in bilateral Canada-United Kingdom dialogues and forums; and supporting the countries' shared leadership in the Nuclear Innovation: Clean Energy (NICE) Future initiative.

"International cooperation is critical to both the current success and the bright future of the nuclear industry," said NIA Chief Executive Tom Greatrex. "This MOU will further strengthen ties with our Canadian partners and assist in advancing nuclear power as an essential element of clean energy solutions to address climate issues globally."

Canada is home to 19 nuclear power reactors, which produce 15 per cent of the country's electricity. Every year in Canada, nuclear energy avoids 80 million tonnes of CO2 emissions by displacing fossil fuels; supports 76,000 direct and indirect jobs; and contributes $17 billion in gross domestic product.

There are 15 nuclear power reactors operating across eight sites in the United Kingdom. Together, they account for 21 per cent of the electricity generated in the country.

You can read the MOU here.

About the CNA

Since 1960, the Canadian Nuclear Association (CNA) has been the national voice of the Canadian nuclear industry. Working alongside our members and all communities of interest, the CNA promotes the industry nationally and internationally, works with governments on policies affecting the sector and works to increase awareness and understanding of the value nuclear technology brings to the environment, economy and daily lives of Canadians.

About the NIA

The Nuclear Industry Association (NIA) is the trade association for the civil nuclear industry in the United Kingdom. It represents more than 250 companies across the United Kingdom's nuclear supply chain. The diversity of NIA membership enables effective and constructive industry-wide interaction. NIA member companies have significant expertise in nuclear decommissioning and clean-up, with 17 nuclear sites in the United Kingdom currently being managed through the process.

Erin Polka, Director of Communications, Canadian Nuclear Association, (613) 237-4262, polkae@cna.ca; Stephanie McKenna, Member Relations Manager, Nuclear Industry Association United Kingdom, +44 020 7766 6651, stephanie.mckenna@niauk.org