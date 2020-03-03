Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2020) - AJN Resources Inc. (CSE: AJN) (FSE: 5AT) ("AJN") is pleased to announce that the Democratic Republic of Congo ("DRC") Minister of Portfolio, The Honourable, Professor Clément Kuete Nyimi Bemuna, has officially verified our Memorandum of Understanding with Société Minière de Kilo-Moto SA ('SOKIMO') whereby SOKIMO proposes to convert its rights to direct participation in various gold licences into shares in AJN Resources Inc (AJN) in the DRC.

The Honourable Professor Clément Kuete Nyimi Bemuna has also stated that his supervision and support is based on objective assessments and is in accordance with the vision of the President of the DRC, His Excellency, Mr. Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo whereby SOKIMO, a commercial company, is free to reflect on any economic model that can ensure its survival and development through dividend access.

The French and English versions of the Official Communication can be found on the subsequent pages.

OFFICIAL COMMUNIQUE

For some time, unjustified nervousness has been seen in certain circles, social networks and newspapers about simple statements of intent between Société Minière de Kilo-Moto, " SOKIMO", a commercial company which is free to consider any economic model which is capable of ensuring its survival and development through dividend access on the one hand, and AJN, a company listed in Canada, on the other hand.

At the current stage, there is no definite commitment, apart from a statement of intentions between the two parties which, in order to be materialized, would require a whole procedure following firstly the approval of the transaction by the Board of Directors, then ratification by the General Meeting, and finally full discharge by the Government represented by the Portfolio Ministry.

It is admittedly true that meticulous work is being done by the competent departments in order to list SOKIMO's mining titles and identify the dormant interests.

The ZANI KODO gold deposit which is fuelling the debate is the subject of requests from the value-creating partnerships but the State will have the final word pursuant to its permanent sovereignty over its raw materials.

On the basis of the above, it is important to stress that the Portfolio Minister, Professor Clément KUETE NYIMI BEMUNA, has been keeping a close eye, since his accession to the head of that Ministry, on compliance with the legal procedures concerning the management of Corporations within the State's Portfolio. He is convinced that his Ministry is ready to play its role of supervision and support for such corporations, basing itself on objective assessment criteria, in accordance with the vision of the Head of State, Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo.

Issued at Kinshasa, on 2 March 2020

Communication Department

Of the Portfolio Ministry











