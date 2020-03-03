Natilik Moves Barratt Developments plc to the Cloud With SD-WAN Technology

LONDON, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Natilik is delighted to announce it is extending its relationship with Barratt Developments with a five-year Wide Area Network contract, built on Cisco's industry leading Software Defined Wide Area Network technology.

Barratt's is the UK's largest and best-known housebuilder with an industry leading commitment to quality and customer service, being the only major national housebuilder to be rated as 5-star by its customers for 10 years in a row. This new investment will provide Barratt with the agility to quickly respond to business demands while maintaining an intelligent security position for their workforce.

The agreement covers 37 sites across the length and breadth of the country, deployed on the UK's largest ethernet network, provided by Exponential-E, Natilik's long-term connectivity partner. The solution allows Barratt to improve performance by reducing bottlenecks, mitigating the risks of downtime whilst continuing to maintain a secure network as more services are consumed via the Cloud. This is achieved while providing the Barratt network team with full visibility and control of the network through a single user interface.

Ade Brant, Group IT Director from Barratt said, "Implementing innovative SD-WAN technology is key to our IT transformation in order that our offices, developments and field-based workers have fast and reliable access to our increasingly cloud based applications. Natilik have proven over the years to be a high performing and trusted partner and I'm looking forward to working with them on this exciting part of our transformation."

Matt Tomlinson, Managing Director at Natilik commented, "It's been a real pleasure to work with Barratt on this contract. The Barratt team were quick to recognise that being able to manage data and traffic flow is key to maximising the investment in connectivity, while providing agility back into the business. This agreement takes our partnership well in to 2025, and we're looking forward to innovating further as we continue to explore the benefits of a software defined approach".

Alp Kostem, Channel Director, Exponential-e had this to say, "Barratt Developments is the country's most recognisable residential property developer and we're supporting that reputation by providing ethernet across 37 UK sites. Our partnership with Natilik ensures that its industry-leading SD-WAN solution is being buoyed by a strong and reliable ethernet network, and Barratt will benefit from enhanced agility and performance across the locations. Our experience and relationship with both parties were key elements in this initiative, and we're excited about what the future holds."

About Natilik

Natilik is a global technology and communications provider with presence in Europe, Asia and the Americas that specialises in collaboration, data centre, contact centre, security, connectivity and networking technologies. As a multi-awarding winning organisation, Natilik acts as a confident guide to businesses in a range of industries, including, finance, retail, manufacturing, construction, education, utilities and many more. Enabling clients to achieve the outcomes that are most important to their business.

www.natilik.com