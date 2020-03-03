The global point-of-care coagulation testing market is poised to grow by USD 1 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200303005822/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Market Analysis Report by End-Users (Hospitals and clinics, and Homecare), Geographic Segmentation (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/point-of-care-coagulation-testing-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the growing geriatric population. In addition, the increasing focus toward personalized medicine is anticipated to boost the growth of the point-of-care coagulation testing market.

People aged above 65 years are more prone to stroke, cancer, and lung diseases due to age-related deterioration of their immune system. In addition, they are highly susceptible to infections due to the deteriorating of immune system, decreased production of antibodies, reduced T-lymphocyte, and impaired host defense. With increasing life expectancy, the population of people aged above 65 years is increasing. It is expected that by 2050, approximately 10%-15% of the population will belong to this age group. Thus, the growing geriatric population is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Market Companies:

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories operates the business under various segments such as Established Pharmaceuticals, Nutritionals, Diagnostics, and Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation. The company offers i-STAT handheld device, which is used for storing patient data and POC blood analysis.

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. offers products through the following business units: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, Dental, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The company offers HemoCue 201+ System and HemoCue Hb 301 System. The company also offers lab automation and centrifugation products, genomic consumables, and more.

Diagnostica Stago SAS

Diagnostica Stago SAS operates under the Max Generation Analysers business segment. The company offers STA Compact Max3, STA R Max3, and other versatile analyzers through this segment. It also provides Quantra Hemostasis Analyzer, which enables clinicians to make quick informed bleeding management decisions.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. offers products through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The company manufactures and provides essential drugs, reagents for research and medical diagnostic applications, and more. The company also offers CoaguChek INRange system and CoaguChek Pro II.

Helena Laboratories Corp.

Helena Laboratories Corp. offers products through the following business segments: Electrophoresis, Hemostasis, Occult blood, and Others. The company offers MAX-ACT Activated Clotting Time (ACT) Test, Cascade Abrazo, Cascade M-4, ColoScreen iFOBT, ColoScreen-ES, and more.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Market End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Hospitals and clinics

Homecare

Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care include:

Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Market- Global Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Market by end-users (hospitals and clinics, and homecare) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market- Global Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market by end-users (hospitals and diagnostic centers, blood bank centers, and others).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200303005822/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com